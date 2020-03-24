WALTERS COLUMN: Spending 2 nights with Night Ops Coyote Control

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the keys to being part of the Night Ops Coyote Control team is speaking with lots of landowners. Guns going off on their property in the dark require permission and notice. We spoke with landowners in both Fond du Lac and Dodge counties. One of the common reasons landowners want some coyotes killed include the calving season will begin soon, and coyotes love to kill young calves when they are vulnerable. Landowners also want to protect the many fawns that will be born this spring. The other reason is that that coyotes find dogs very tasty, especially small ones.

I was an observer for the hunt. Jeff and Tom were on one side of a wooded fence line, and Brian and I were on the other side with maybe 100 yards between us. Everything was planned out with the wind in mind. These guys have took over 90 coyotes in the last three winters, and have some incredible stories of cold conditions, fatigue, messing up and a lot of success.

Everyone was either looking through a night-vision scope, a thermal scope, or a thermal-scanner minocular. All the rifles were resting on tripods.