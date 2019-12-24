WALTERS COLUMN: Still looking for a deer

We went scouting for new country after our morning hunt and found what looked like a very promising spot, and this afternoon returned ready to make some meat. On my hunt I saw 26 deer, and it was a very cool experience. Too bad for me that they were all on private land, and naturally, I left them alone.

I want to mention that when Travis was 6 years old, we started living in the same house. I took him on as many hunting, fishing and canoe trips that his schedule would allow. No matter what I threw at him, he could take it, and I firmly believe that at least in part, that is why he is such a hunting and fishing machine. That is also why we have so much fun together in the outdoors, 22 years after our first outing.

The following morning I hunted where I had the night before, and did not see a deer. For the afternoon hunt, Travis and I went exploring once again, but not a deer did we see.

Tuesday, Dec. 11

High 13, low 3

When I was a kid, my family hunted pheasant, ducks, geese and rabbits like there was no tomorrow. To put it bluntly, we were very good at it. One time, my dad “forced” me to skip a day of school and we canoed out onto the Grand Marsh in the dark while breaking skim ice with my canoe.