WALTERS COLUMN: Strengthening bonds aboard 'Old Blue'

Hello friends,

Each winter in early January, I ice fish with a group of really fun guys in Sawyer County.

Several of these guys are from the Birchwood area and for years Chris Schiefelbein, who is a realtor with Century 21, has been trying to get me to come fish with the gang on their pontoon boat that they rigged up to troll for walleye, as well as comfortably fish panfish out of.

Monday, May 24

High 75, low 42

“Old Blue” is a 22-foot pontoon boat that is pushed by a 25 hsp Mercury outboard motor and the guys spent some time and cash a few years back and rigged up a canvas and clear plastic cabin to try to keep the weather out.

This gang is made up of Chris Schiefelbein, Donny Birdsill, Gary Burch, and Paul Parkos, possibly others who are all from the Birchwood area. Until last fall, their ringleader, brother, and great friend Ken Olson, who passed away in October, owned Old Blue and left her to the gang.

I would fish Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday on Old Blue, and Chris had one thing in mind and that was to show me some premier walleye trolling with crankbaits, and in the past, they have kicked some butt.