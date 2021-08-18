WALTERS COLUMN: String of back luck doesn't dampen spirits

Generally, this column is upbeat; there is plenty to read, watch, or listen. However, that isn’t the case this week.

This week’s column is about a series of bad luck that has had a solid effect on my summer.

On Friday, June 4 I picked up my golden retriever, Ruby, from an eight-day date with her boyfriend Cleo and to say the least, I was very excited as were many people in my life to be adding a pup to our family in about 60 days.

There were also several people that had ordered a pup from us as far back as 18 months ago that were eagerly anticipating a pup from Ruby.

On June 7 while fishing on Green Bay with my good buddy Jeff Moll in my 18.6 War Eagle, the 90hp Etec outboard motor died four miles from the landing and we were towed in by the US Coast Guard.

Little did I know of the nightmare that had just begun with the Etec.

First, I took it to the same marina that has done most of my work for the last seven years and was told the computer was fried and it was not something that they could fix. Next, I took it to another marina and they said very bad things about the first guy I took it to and said it was a simple electrical problem and it would be fixed in the morning.