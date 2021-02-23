WALTERS COLUMN: Sturgeon spearing during the big chill

Our spearing holes, which are about the size of a coffin, were cut by Scotty Broehm and his very ambitious crew. First, they plow out an area and then cut holes with a chainsaw that has like a 40-inch bar.

It was very chilly on the ice and my hole flooded what would become the floor of my shack, so we decided it needed to “freeze up” and we adjourned to the other shack for some quality Pabst Blue Ribbons.

An hour before dark, we put up my shack and a tarp over it. Just like that, I think I was about the only person on Lake Winnebago. Twice while in my cot I had trucks come in at very close range and very fast and I had visions of me getting smucked.

Saturday, Feb. 13

High 5, low minus 15

I had to clean out my spearing hole this morning as it had a half inch of ice. Then I had to drop an 8-foot piece of steel down 15 feet with the white side up so that if a sturgeon swims by I could see it. This was a horrible experience, as I could not get it level and it was not all the way to the bottom.

Kevin Bornemann helped me and once went outside the shack and told me that our neighbors just got a sturgeon.