WALTERS COLUMN: Successful weekend duck opener reignites hunting dog Fire

Saturday, September 26th

High 64, low 45

The first hunter that was in a flat bottom boat propelled by a mud motor went by my camp at 1:00 a.m. and I knew I had to get moving if I wanted the spot I chose the night before. After a short canoe trip, I was standing in chest waders in the marsh and would until the season opened five hours later. I might add, there were a lot of hunters, many hoping to get the spot that Fire and I were occupying.

So legal shooting begins and my goal is to only shoot drake wood ducks for my 3 wood duck limit, no hens. There is a dense fog and so I must wait 20 minutes before I fired my first shot. I was pleasantly surprised when I dropped my quarry and Fire did an excellent retrieve. As far as I was concerned the trip was a success.

Long story short, over the course of the day I dropped the only four ducks I shot at. Fire retrieved every one of them and we had to quit hunting 90 minutes before dark due to a crazy, violent storm that made the half-mile paddle back to camp difficult. Why the heck did I wait this long to paddle back to camp adventure?

Sunday, September 27th

High 69, low 50