WALTERS COLUMN: Taking a swim on the Menominee River

I have electronics. I sit just back of the middle of my canoe on a tote and on the 2x6 I attach a propane lantern, which helps to make sure I can see, and that other fishermen, who sometimes go very fast in boats, can see me.

Something that is very cool about this style of fishing is that just about every boat that I pass while paddling, I get to talk to the fishermen inside of it. Today the weather was beautiful and many fishermen were catching true hogs, including one fella who caught a 30-incher as I passed by him.

It was his first 30-inch walleye, and was he ever happy. I had to paddle up river a couple of miles to get to the Highway 41 bridge, which is an area where a lot of people fish, and I stayed in this area until long after dark. I was really impressed with the people that I was fishing around.

On the journey back to my truck, I had a strong head wind and a lot of current, and because I had forgot to bring some aluminum foil to partially block out the light from lantern, I was kind of blinded.

I hid my canoe on the shoreline and slept on the front seat of my Chevy hotel.

Saturday, April 11

High 53, low 27