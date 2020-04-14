WALTERS COLUMN: The art of survival during tough times

I rigged up a light over the top of the trellis, and my guess is that I will grow veggies from November until June each year. I have my garden setup right in the kitchen, next to a sliding glass door which lets me watch each plant, and offers the most sunlight in the house.

I have had laying hens and a rooster for 20 years. The rooster that I currently have is 5 years old, and is as pretty, and kind as I have ever seen for a rooster. My chickens are free roaming and the rooster comes to either a window or sliding glass door every morning and looks inside until he finds me.

When he does find me, first he gives me the look, and if that does not work he starts crowing until I give him a treat, which is always oyster crackers or bread. Here is what is really neat about this guy, especially since most roosters are kind of mean. This old boy would starve to death if I did not give him treats alone. Every time that I have done this, which is hundreds, if there is a hen with him, he takes the treat and gives it to the her.

A lot of people are going through financial hardships and could find themselves short on provisions. I have lived this way of life, which basically is a self-employed outdoor adventures writer, and in a lot of ways, a survivalist, since I was in my mid 20s.