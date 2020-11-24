WALTERS COLUMN: The crossbow dilemma

The job I have as an outdoor writer in the newspaper industry has me all over Wisconsin on a weekly basis, generally living out of a tent and chasing just about anything that flies, swims or runs.

I was never comfortable shooting over 28 yards at a deer with my bow while on a platform 15 feet up in a tree. Now for the first time in my life I am starting to think that, at least in the cold season, I may take up hunting deer with a crossbow.

I have noticed both young and older hunters are taking on an energy for hunting. Or, as in the case of many of the guys and gals over 50, they are hunting deeper into life.

Again, I want to stress that I had given owning and hunting with a crossbow zero thought until that experience with the buck, but now I think about all of the young kids that cannot pull back a vertical bow. I think of all the folks with some form of health issue that could limit pulling a vertical bow back.

I think about hunting in November and December, and about how many more opportunities a hunter would have to hit the woods.

As long as you can only harvest one buck — whether it is with a vertical bow or crossbow — in a time of declining outdoorsmen and women in the woods, making it legal to hunt deer with a crossbow is good for just about everyone.