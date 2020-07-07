WALTERS COLUMN: The desire to catch a salmon

The largest challenge to this trip, besides not filling your canoe with water and paddling fast enough, is the physical part of it. I sit on a tote and I paddle and I paddle, and you always have to believe that any minute your line is going to start peeling off your reel at breakneck speed, and you have to pull in your other lines, fight your fish and control the canoe as well as not fall out.

The last hour of daylight I was in 115 feet of water and fishing among the charter boats and dozens of hopeful salmon fishermen, that without a doubt were thinking I was a complete fool for being out in an open canoe 2 miles from shore.

I paddled, checked my lines, and changed my lures until just after midnight. I did not see anyone else on the water at that time, and I hit shore in bit of craziness. I was north of town a few miles and the waves were breaking on shore, and due to the rise in the lake, I could not find any dry land that did not have 4- to 15-foot sand wall. I used my spotlight and found dry land just big enough for my canoe. I then kicked a trough in the sand, put my sleeping bag in it, tied myself to my canoe and went to sleep. I was done in.

Sunday, June 28

High 84, low 56