WALTERS COLUMN: Thin ice freezes optimistic hunt

Hello friends,

The day rifle season ended, Nov. 29, was the end of my busy season. It starts when you can plant potatoes and ends each fall on the Sunday after Thanksgiving. This was the 32nd year in a row that I have worn myself down to literally the last of what I can take, and I can honestly say, I am now in my easy season. Almost zero hobby farming, no bear baiting, and the food plot is put to sleep.

My first trip of the “easy season” is one I was looking forward to for months — if it was allowed to happen. That is what you are about to read about.

Monday, Dec. 7

High 34, low 22

The last few days people have been ice fishing on the back waters of the Yellow River near Necedah, so that guaranteed my plan could go forward. My trip would have me heading over to Durand and living on the ice. I was going to fish with tip ups for northern pike in the middle of the day and hunt with my muzzleloader in the mornings and late afternoon.

I would be on backwaters of the Chippewa River and, with both a buck and a doe tag, I was well aware that this was going to be a meat and fish creating adventure.