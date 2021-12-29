WALTERS COLUMN: Thin ice on Lake Puckaway

So we caught two walleye — a 14¾ inch ‘let go’ and a 17-incher in the frying pan. Unfortunately, Michelle did not catch any walleye so that had me winning in the walleye bet. About 1:30 she caught a very chunky 26½ inch gator which was let go as they have to be 32 inches here.

So as the night went on we hung out both outside and inside my Eskimo Fat Shack, and we heated it with my cook stove. By 4:00 a.m. we had a full inch of melted ice on what we had hoped was 2.5-inches of ice for our floor. If you dropped a glove or a hat it was soaked and we set Ruby up with a blanket in an Otter Sled.

Kind of bad luck came Michelle’s way when I got a flag and iced a 27-inch gator which thoroughly disgusted her as I was now winning both bets.

What really surprised me on this adventure as well with all of this good thick ice and all is that we were the only people camping on it.