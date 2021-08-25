WALTERS COLUMN: Three days in paradise on the Turtle Flambeau Flowage

A big fish hit the Suick and I eventually landed a 47-inch musky. I tried to revive that fish. I even got in the water with it. When it was obvious it was a goner, I headed back to my truck, left my camp for the night and went to Mercer. I went into a tavern, told the bartender I would give him 5 bucks if I could put the musky in his freezer and proceeded to have a very memorable evening. That musky is directly above the desk I am sitting at now.

So, this afternoon I go for a six-hour paddle trolling expedition but today I chose to toss a chrome bladed bucktail half the time after the trolling yesterday was landing me nothing but weeded up cranks. I missed a dandy smallmouth but was super surprised when what would be a 23-inch walleye hit the bucktail, hit my net, hit my cooler and hit my belly. I like to catch and release, but since Ruby did not have any pups and my Etec went to heaven, this poor dirt farmer is hitting the poor house and thus the walleye hit the skillet.

I paddled back to camp in the dark and the next morning went for an eight-mile round trip expedition to my duck hunting spot; lots of wildlife and lots of ducks. I worked with Ruby all weekend playing fetch in the water and on land and this is where I will be for the northern Wisconsin opener.