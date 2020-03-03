WALTERS COLUMN: Tough walleye bite on the Fox River

Hello friends,

Green Bay is arguably one of the best walleye fisheries in Wisconsin. The Fox River flows north from Columbia County to Green Bay. The last dam on the Fox is at De Pere, which is a very clean and pleasant industrial city which borders Green Bay.

Each winter, pre-spawn walleye that live in Green Bay, and walleye that are native to the river, migrate to the dam and wait for the water temperature to hit 45 degrees so they can drop their spawn and then swim back to the bay.

For the fifth winter in a row, I would camp on the ice at De Pere with the plan of catching some walleye with both jig poles and tip ups.

Friday, Feb. 21

High 26, low 16

My plan was to park at Voyageur Park and make three trips with my sled, from the truck to where I would camp and fish. Each trek was about 500 yards, and as usual, I was short on daylight. I had no cares as I had almost 48 hours to spend on the ice, and figured somewhere along the line I would hit into some good fishing.