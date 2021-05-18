WALTERS COLUMN: Turkey hunting yields friend's first gobbler

Now at 5:00 a.m., Michelle and I are in the blind and there is some gobbling from what appears to be about five birds, but they are all at least a half-mile away. I have an ace in the hole — a small pond that every turkey, deer and bobcat in the area likes to drink out of. I put trail cameras up on it two weeks ago and got some very cool photos.

It’s 7:30 and there is not as much gobbling, but some of it seems closer. I have a jake decoy with the tail from the bird I shot the day before fanned out behind it, and the jake is next to a hen.

We hear a tom gobble maybe 80 yards away in the oak forest and, just like that, we have four jakes and five toms coming into our setup in a single file row. Already two jakes are attacking the decoy and what I call a “Super Tom” is two seconds from being in range and there it comes.

Michelle fired my 12-gauge and then shot again. Both shots appeared to hit the gobbler, but just like that all nine of them are gone.