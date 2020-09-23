WALTERS COLUMN: Ups and downs throughout a successful hunt

Whalen’s Grade is being slowly but steadily filled in by Rowan Creek and simply is not deep enough for steady fishing. The bonus is that there is wild rice, waterfowl, good trapping, and whitetail deer to hunt.

I took a picture while I was cooking supper in my boat of a full moon and it was not even dark out. At dark I tried to sleep on the floor of my boat with a get up at 2:30 a.m. plan. I was restless and heard the first approaching mud motor at 2:15 and thus began paddling my canoe to my blind to claim my turf.

Today would be my 49th opening of waterfowl season. Mud motors have changed waterfowl hunting a lot. Everyone is in a race to get to “their” spot and many have a throttle instead of a paddle. The race starts five hours before daylight, then there is the noise, every bird in the marsh has been flushed before a shot has been fired.

So I sat in my canoe for exactly four hours before shooting began and when it did there was a very dense fog and the only birds that you could see, you had to hear first, and pick the tiny opening in the fog when they flew through it.

Thank God geese have to talk when they fly, I had a flock approach and when I saw them in an opening in the air fired three shots, and low and behold I got one. Ruby was rather rusty on her retrieve but got the job done.