WALTERS COLUMN: 2019 was a busy and exciting year outdoors

Another one of nature’s bounties that I really get a kick out of is fishing sumo bluegill, both out of a canoe and a boat during the spawn in late May. I head over to see my buddy Paul Bucher in Barron County, where I camp, enjoy the campfire and we do really well on what I believe, pound for pound, is the best fighting and eating fish in North America.

Last May my daughter Selina graduated from Necedah High School. Let me tell you, I really never wanted that day to come. Selina and I honestly had a blast since the day she was born, and to honor a great 18 years, we threw a weekend-long shindig that was a blast for one and all.

About that same time I also went to Canada with the group that I always hang out with. I was thinking of staying home, but my old buddy Jeff Moll said, “please Mr. Master Guide Extraordinaire, come to Canada and teach me how to fish.”

Selina was my partner in the boat and everyone was really happy when I won the big-gator contest for the fourth year in a row.

Last August I was running bear baits with my lifelong friend Doug Cibulka. Another memorable event was a very fun over-night bachelor party on the Wisconsin River for my stepson Joey Dushek. Big fish were caught, I pretended I was 16 while trying to play Frisbee, and we laughed a lot.