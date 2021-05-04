WALTERS COLUMN: Winds make for rough ride on Petenwell Flowage

The only problem is that it was so windy he could not understand what I was saying. I had to get off the phone and my call cost me dearly.

My canoe was pushed into the rock shoreline east of the dam with incredible force, and as it hit the rocks, I jumped into about three feet of water. I was immediately hit by another wave, which caused my canoe to hit me from behind and pushed me underneath it, slammed me into a rock, and momentarily pinned me between the canoe and rock.

There was not five seconds to cry for mama. The waves had filled my canoe with water and each new wave was pushing my rig into the rocks and about to destroy it. I had a decision to make as my gear which was a Helix 7, as well as my camping and fishing gear, was in the water and going bye, bye!

I got in the flowage, flipped my canoe upside down, worked it out of the water and began retrieving gear. My legs were not working with my brain and the rocks were a bear to walk on as they were slippery and kept tumbling.

I was literally gated out from the dam and the road and called my old buddy Ross ASAP as he was looking for me.

The following day, the good folks at the Wisconsin River Power Company helped me load my rig on my truck, and like the cat with nine lives, I just blew away with way more than my ninth.