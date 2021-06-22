WALTERS COLUMN: Working for walleye at North Bay Shore Park

Checking your lines for bait and weeds is a must if you want to catch fish. When you are paddling against the wind, and you check and then put out three lines you are going to lose about a half-mile.

So, I get a fish on, but I do not have a chance to do a full 180. My planer boards cross, the fish is on my straight back pole which is a spinning rod. The fish is a sheepshead and my boards are getting very tangled. I foolishly leave the sheepshead in the water still attached to the spinning rod, and after the fish does a lunge while I am working on my other rods. My pole and sheepshead are gone, I am pleased with myself that I am not mad, but there goes a $100. I start finishing pulling in my big ugly mess, the waves are large, and my canoe is taking on water.

I pull the last line in, and my spinning rod is attached to it with the sheepshead, zero loss, except a mile south of where the problem began.

I resume paddling into the wind, I am gassed and find two spots on shore to hike back to camp and leave the canoe. The stubborn grunt in me says “no” both times and I keep paddling. In April I crashed my canoe in similar conditions and am still suffering from the injury it caused.

Low and behold I made it to camp, no Coast Guard, no crashed canoe. I kissed the ground and opened a can of PBR.