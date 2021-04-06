WALTERS COLUMN: Working hard for walleye on the Fox River

So, I start paddling down river and put out a left and right planer board and each one was rigged with the blue chrome. On my straight back rod, I would try a half-dozen crankbaits, but as usual, the blue chrome was the fish catcher.

Almost all of my fish are caught well after dark and so was I ever surprised when my left board got hit hard and the crazy show of catching a good walleye while sitting on your knees in a canoe began. Everything worked out well and in the end I netted and released a 21-inch walleye.

My plan was to canoe about three miles south and work the body of water that is below the 172 bridge, and when I hit that area it was getting dark and was really crazy as there was probably 50 boats pulling boards. Of course, I am the only guy in a canoe.

You have two constant situations; one is that the boats behind me, as well as in front of me and also coming at me, are all pulling boards and they can be spread out about 40 yards wide. Not running into other boards or getting yours run into is literally a nonstop game, especially since in many situations, you cannot see the boards. Just as important is that literally the longest that you can go without checking your lines is 30 minutes. If you do not you are dragging a long line of leaves on your cranks and literally are not fishing, just paddling.