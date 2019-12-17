WALTERS COLUMN: Wrapping up the second week of deer camp

Our drives are 1- to 1.5-mile sections, and each driver has their own line, and whatever comes your way is what you have to deal with. Today, on our first drive, I kicked up two doe. It was a 14-man drive, and that is all the deer that were moved. The half ice in my stretch and almost everyone’s was almost physically and mentally overwhelming.

Our last drive of the day moved two deer, which gave us four for the day for 14 sets of eyeballs.

One of those deer was a fork horn and Tim Rittmeyer, who is one of the “kids” in our gang made an excellent running shot on it.

Friday, Nov. 29

High 42, low 22

Another interesting aspect of this year’s hunt is the gravel and sand roads that we drive on. Due to lots of rain and snow, and the freezing and thawing, they are getting more rutted and slippery by the day. In most cases, if you go in the ditch, your truck is in water.

Today there would be 17 of us, and we would be doing 1-mile drives in an area where we hoped there would be fewer wolves. This would be a new drive for the gang, and our young guys planned it out.