Fall River Fisheree winners take home awards

The following winners received prizes at the annual Fall River Rod & Gun Club Fisheree Jan. 4 at Lazy Lake. Bucket Raffle Winners: Battery Charger donated by Beaver Dam O’Reily’s, James Qualman, Jump Pack donated by Auto Plus Wayne Przybyl, Food Saver, Jerry Carlin, Cooler and Tip Up donated by Chester Bandits, Matt Boyarski, Smoker, Brian Peterson, Pellet Gun, Dick Hupf, Fall River Rod & Gun Club limited edition Tip Up, Jenny Swan, Deer Package donated by Raved Road Skull Cleaning/Tom Wylesky, Brian Abegglen, ATV Sprayer David Liebenthal, Weber Grill donated by Matt Lundeen, Brandy Foulkes, Nesco Dylan Foulkes, King Kooker, Corey Neuman, Camera and Tree Stand James McCormick, Lazer Auger donated by Fish Tales, Larson Meixner.