Portage Ice Fishing Team helps host kids ice fishing event Jan. 16

The Portage High School Ice Fishing Team, Portage FFA and high school Wildlife Management class took part in the Wisconsin DNR’s free fishing weekend, hosting a free ice finishing event for kids from 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 16 on Silver Lake.

About 35-40 students took advantage of the mild winter weather to learn about jigging rods, different types of tip-ups to catch a variety of fish, and other equipment helpful to the success of all participants. Several nice northern pike, bass, crappies and bluegills were caught and released.

Inspector Craig Ratz and members of the Portage Fire Department gave a presentation on ice safety and showed equipment used in ice rescue situations.

Doug Williams at D W Sports Shop set up all of the ice jigging rods, while the Mason Station in Briggsville provided the bait. Brakebush, PHS FFA and the Wildlife Management class provided lunch, while Devin Bliese, RJ Cole and Chad Collins shared techniques and equipment.

