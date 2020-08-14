SWIMMING: Circus City Masters making most of Devil's Lake in Great Big Virtual Swim

The additions have resulted in some fruitful results, logging yards since July 13 to currently sit in second place. They’ve also helped create a spirited competition in the team standings.

After finishing runner-up behind Team Sirius Tri Club, a team comprised of triathletes, in the first round, Circus City currently holds a 14,181-yard advantage in the race for second with the final day of competition Aug. 24. Both teams are currently chasing the AlaMoana Beach Swim Club out of Hawaii, which has a staggering 1,275,054 yards.

“I think they really wanted to get first place, and maybe we could have if the Hawaiian team hadn’t gotten on,” Pillsbury said.

“It’s kind of cool to see them, even though we’re nowhere in the league of the crazy Hawaiians, but to be able to say ‘Hey, we’re part of this too,’ with those guys and gals is just incredible. It’s fun to be able to do that; I’m doing it with my wife and it’s been good for the Circus City Masters because it gives us something to do,” Doug Mering said.

Friendly competition has also blossomed inside Circus City itself, as Doug Mering recruited his brother, Mark, and nephew, Karl, to compete, which has created a pleasant rivalry between the elders.