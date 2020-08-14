SWIMMING: Circus City Masters making most of Devil's Lake in Great Big Virtual Swim

Living in Baraboo, Doug Mering knows how blessed he and the rest of the Circus City Masters swim team are given their proximity to Devil’s Lake.
With the COVID-19 pandemic closing outdoor and indoor pools in Baraboo, the team is putting that open water to good use. Out of the changing tides due to the coronavirus and U.S. Masters Swimming cancelling its Spring National Championships, the organizers of the Big Swell Swim have given swimmers across America a chance to stay in shape with the Great Big Virtual Swim.
“We signed up for it and we just thought, ‘Well, it’s just going to be a bunch of Wisconsin swimmers,’ because that’s usually what the Big Swell is. Then you start looking and you think ‘Where are all these people coming from?’” Mering said.
“They were just looking for something to do where they can workout and have something to shoot for, which is great. It’s fun to look on there and see who you’re swimming against, and not just people from Wisconsin.”
The Circus City Masters are among 25 teams competing in this second round of the Great Big Swim, whose $30 registration fee will go to The Playing Field Madison, a high-quality early learning center focused on attachment and brain development.
Twenty-five teams partook in the opening round of the event, which helped benefit Southern Harvest Foodbank of Southern Wisconsin, from May 27-July 8, with 242 separate swimmers logging their participation. Circus City more than held its own, finishing second with a combined 607,845 yards and 187-plus hours among its seven members.
For Mering, his personal goal during the opening round of the challenge was to swim a double marathon, or 92,294 yards. He ultimately blew that out of the water, logging 106,605 yards.
“We had everyone in our group the first time do either a marathon or double marathon,” he said.
After finishing runner-up the first time around, Circus City hit the recruiting trail for round two, adding six more swimmers to its group. Among those additions is Diane Pillsbury, a Milwaukee native who now resides in Baraboo.
Pillsbury, who said she is close friends with Doug and Katy Mering, as well as others on the team, admitted she doesn’t like regular lap swimming due to her slower pace and disinterest in competition. However, what she lacks in speed she makes up for in endurance.
Pillsbury has logged 41 hours, 40 minutes and 120,700 yards to date, good for second on Circus City in both categories.
“I normally just like to get into Devil’s Lake and swim and swim and swim and swim,” said Pillsbury, who logged a whopping four hours on Wednesday morning alone. “I’m not particularly fast, but I get in a rhythm and it’s something I enjoy doing.”
Along with Pillsbury, Circus City has added Lynn Ascione, Laurie Alioto, Wes Siemandel, Mark Mering and Karl Mering. According to Doug Mering, Alioto is a former International Masters champion, and both Siemandel, Kara McCarty and others compete in triathlons.
The additions have resulted in some fruitful results, logging yards since July 13 to currently sit in second place. They’ve also helped create a spirited competition in the team standings.
After finishing runner-up behind Team Sirius Tri Club, a team comprised of triathletes, in the first round, Circus City currently holds a 14,181-yard advantage in the race for second with the final day of competition Aug. 24. Both teams are currently chasing the AlaMoana Beach Swim Club out of Hawaii, which has a staggering 1,275,054 yards.
“I think they really wanted to get first place, and maybe we could have if the Hawaiian team hadn’t gotten on,” Pillsbury said.
“It’s kind of cool to see them, even though we’re nowhere in the league of the crazy Hawaiians, but to be able to say ‘Hey, we’re part of this too,’ with those guys and gals is just incredible. It’s fun to be able to do that; I’m doing it with my wife and it’s been good for the Circus City Masters because it gives us something to do,” Doug Mering said.
Friendly competition has also blossomed inside Circus City itself, as Doug Mering recruited his brother, Mark, and nephew, Karl, to compete, which has created a pleasant rivalry between the elders.
“It’s great to see these other people (involved); they’re part of the group and it gives them that motivation to work on this together. It’s been very rewarding and it’s always good to see that it goes to a good cause,” Doug Mering said.
Swimming in Devil’s Lake has also presented new challenges too. Doug Mering admittedly is no fan of flip turns, but even so, the lack of walls has made it difficult for those who rely on pushing off the wall in a regular short- or long-course pool.
Mering said keeping track of yards has become reliant on landmarks around the lake; however, Pillsbury isn’t complaining about the scenery.
“The water feels good, you’re outside and can look around, and I think that’s why I like it,” she said.
Mering is hopeful Circus City’s numbers can grow looking ahead to next year given the team’s success, but especially because of the group’s fostered camaraderie.
“Many will post comments and stuff, so there’s a connection with others out there and it’s not necessarily about speed. There are definitely some that are incredible swimmers, but it’s just about doing something to kind of stay in shape,” he said.
“It’s fun just to see that we’re not in this alone. I’ve enjoyed it because this is our social life now; even though we’re social distancing in the middle of the lake, we’re still able to talk, engage and you’re part of the group.”
Follow Sean Davis on Twitter @SDavis_PDR or contact him at 608-745-3512.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!