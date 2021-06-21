YOUTH SWIMMING: Baraboo Riptide leave Mount Horeb with series of 1st-place finishes

The Riptide swept the top-three spots in two events, as Jake Orfritz (:37.53), Silas Morehouse (:42.98) and Thomas Sarnow (:54.74) swept the boys’ 13-14 50 backstroke, and Katrina Voronecky (:46.31), Maggie Holiday (:46.49) and Yana Pullen (:50.14) led the girls’ 11-12 50 breaststroke.

Ella Mayer (:52.25) and Gianna Stuczynski (:52.37) paced the field in the girls’ 9-10 50 breaststroke, while Makennah Peterson won the girls’ 11-12 50 backstroke (:36.43), Garrett Beyer won the boys’ 9-10 100 freestyle (1:53.10), Ophelia Swallen won the girls’ 13-14 200 freestyle (2:48.56), Maggie Holiday won the girls’ 11-12 50 butterfly (:39.97), and Karlie Wegner won the girls’ 13-14 50 butterfly (:35.08).

The Riptide also came away with first-place finishes in 12 relays. Along with the two wins in the boys’ 15-18 age group, Molly Holiday, Ella Mayer, Gianna Stuczynski and Emma Mayer won the girls’ 9-10 200 freestyle relay (2:49.83); Zackhar Pullen, Nicholas Gneiser, Garrett Beyer and Colson Zimmerman won the boys’ 9-10 200 freestyle relay (3:57.29); Torah Krueger, Kaya Weber, Rachel Wegner and Katrina Voronecky won the girls’ 11-12 200 freestyle relay (2:34.43); William Stelling, Heath Robson Leach, Joe Exterovich and Rexton Borota won the boys’ 11-12 200 freestyle relay (3:13.83); Evelyna Mayer, Karlie Wegner, Ophelia Swallen and Bella Brown won the girls’ 13-14 200 freestyle relay (2:11.27); Thomas Sarnow, Henry Ederer, Jake Orkfritz and Vadzim Kandrykinski won the boys’ 13-14 200 freestyle relay (2:28.91); Rachel Laux, Isabella Stout, Ellie Hennessy and Natalie Gneiser won the girls’ 15-18 200 freestyle relay (1:59.97); Makennah Peterson, Katrina Voronecky, Maggie Holiday and Rachel Wagner won the girls’ 11-12 200-meter medley relay (2:39.63); Jake Orkfritz, Vadzim Kandrykinski, Siarhei Kandrykinski and Silas Morehouse won the boys’ 13-14 200 medley relay (2:27.80); and Natalie Gneiser, Bianca Brown, Isabella Stout and Rachel Laux won the girls’ 15-18 200 medley relay (2:11.00).