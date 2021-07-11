YOUTH SWIMMING: Baraboo Riptide top Mazomanie in dual meet

The Baraboo Riptide youth swim team eased to a 397-219 win at Mazomanie in a Saturday Tri-County League dual meet.
The Riptide picked up wins from all over the lineup, starting when Josie Kuehl, Ella Mayer, Hadley Porter and Kennedy Horn teamed up to win the girls’ 9-10 200-meter medley relay in 3:21.89.
Baraboo won the medley relay in five more age groups, then won the first four individual races of the day, as Kaci Bresson (:22.36), Grayson Horn (:25.54), Emma Mayer (:42.36) and Garrett Beyer (:48.46) each won the 50 freestyle in their respective classes.
The first-place finishes continued in the older age groups of the freestyle, with Isaac Stelzer (:34.92) winning the boys’ 11-12 race, Bella Brown (:32.36) winning the girls’ 13-14 and Anna Balfanz (:29.59) winning the girls’ 15-19.
The backstroke went the same way, with Bresson (:26.71), Molly Holiday (:50.67), Zakhar Pullen (1:11.12), Makennah Peterson (:39.32), Heath Robson Leach (:53.20), Evelyna Mayer (:38.32), Jake Orkfritz (:38.73), Ryan Reuter (:31.57) and Balfanz (:33.15) each touching the wall first.
Balfanz led a Riptide sweep in the girls' 15-19 50-meter backstroke, as Bianca Brown (:39.98) and Nadine Klaetsch (:41.35) took second and third, respectively.
Ella (1:50.66) and Emma Mayer (1:57.27) took the top two spots in the girls’ 9-10 100 individual medley; Garrett Beyer (2:34.01) and Nicholas Gneiser (2:45.57) paced the field in the boys’ 9-10 100 IM; Maggie Holiday (1:28.72) and Makennah Peterson (1:29.73) touched first in the girls’ 11-12; William Stelling (2:07.47) won the boys’ 11-12; Bella Brown (1:22.87) won the girls’ 13-14; Natalie Gneiser (1:14.70), Mattie Letendre (1:19.70) and Rachel Laux (1:19.73) swept the girls’ 15-19; and Jacob Laux (1:07.34) won the boys’ 15-19.
Reagan Klongland won the girls’ 8-and-under 25 breaststroke (:29.68); Maggie Holiday (:46.82) and Katrina Voronecky (:49.06) led the girls’ 11-12 50 breaststroke; Robson Leach (:58.54) and Stelling (:58.54) won the boys’ 11-12; Bella Brown won the girls’ 13-14 (:42.10); Natalie Gneiser (:37.95) and Bianca Brown (:40.92) led the girls’ 15-19; and Jacob Laux won the boys’ 15-19 (:33.89).
Kaci Bresson (:50.47), Addi Bresson (:52.48) and Reagan Klongland (:53.16) swept the girls’ 8-and-under 50 freestyle; while Ella (1:36.87) and Emma Mayer (1:39.07) led the girls’ 9-10 100 free; Zakhar Pullen (2:31.29) won the boys’ 9-10 100 free; Katrina Voronecky (1:24.19) and Yana Pullen (1:25.61) led the girls’ 11-12 100 free; Noah Hess the boys’ 11-12 (1:34.95) 100 free; Evelyna Mayer (2:47.02) the girls’ 13-14 200 free; and Rachel Laux (2:38.24) and Bianca Brown (2:51.83) the girls’ 15-19 200 free.
Mazomanie's Matthew Loy, a Sauk Prairie co-op swimmer during the high school season, won the boys’ 15-19 200-meter freestyle in 2:18.70.
Hadley Porter (:48.74) and Kennedy Horn (:56.23) went one-two in the girls’ 9-10 50 butterfly. Maggie Holiday won the girls’ 11-12 50 butterfly (:40.76); Isaac Stelzer won the boys’ 11-12 50 butterfly (:39.47); Mattie Letendre (:32.49), Rachel Laux (:34.33) and Hallie Kepple (:38.23) swept the girls’ 15-19 50 butterfly; and Jacob Laux (:29.46) and Mitchell Hamm (:32.10) led the boys’ 15-19 50 butterfly.
The Riptide closed out the meet by winning seven of the 10 freestyle relay events, claiming wins in the girls’ 9-10, boys’ 9-10, girls’ 11-12, boys’ 11-12, girls’ 13-14, boys’ 13-14 and girls’ 15-19.
The Riptide will host Sun Prairie on Wednesday and Wisconsin Dells on Saturday at the Baraboo Outdoor Pool.
Sun Prairie 524, Sauk Prairie 137
The Sauk Prairie Pool Sharks dropped a 524-137 home meet against Sun Prairie on Saturday. Sun Prairie claimed a 289-42 win in the girls’ meet and a 235-95 win in the boys’ meet.
Sauk Prairie's first-place finishes came from Logan Meyer, Donovan Wuerger, Max Mereau and Sam Gibson in the boys’ 8-and-under 100 medley relay (2:24.04); Wuerger in the boys’ 8-and-under 25 backstroke (:22.42) and 25 butterfly (:22.91); Levi Shadewald, Gavin Krueger, Caleb Gregg and Ethan Goodman in the boys’ 11-12 200 medley relay (2:50.08); Max Mereau in the boys’ 8-and-under 25 freestyle (:22.79); Ethan Goodman in the boys’ 11-12 50 freestyle (:31.94); Anthony Rosario in the boys’ 13-14 50 freestyle (:29.25); Jordan Chao in the boys’ 15-and-over 50 freestyle (:26.81); Joshua Gregg won the boys’ 9-10 50 breaststroke (:58.01); Caleb Gregg (:46.10) won the boys’ 11-12 50 breaststroke; Trinity Doerre (:38.66) won the girls’ 15-and-over 50 breaststroke; Ethan Goodman (1:16.52) won the boys’ 11-12 100 freestyle; Mya Goodman, Reegan Ederer, Ruby Rinabarger and Mia Breunig won the girls’ 8-and-under 100 freestyle relay (2:17.51); and Casey Vande Hey, Gage Ranzenberger, Daniel Klein and Zach Guentherman won the boys’ 15-and-over 200 freestyle relay (1:57.34).