YOUTH SWIMMING: Baraboo Riptide top Mazomanie in dual meet

The Baraboo Riptide youth swim team eased to a 397-219 win at Mazomanie in a Saturday Tri-County League dual meet.

The Riptide picked up wins from all over the lineup, starting when Josie Kuehl, Ella Mayer, Hadley Porter and Kennedy Horn teamed up to win the girls’ 9-10 200-meter medley relay in 3:21.89.

Baraboo won the medley relay in five more age groups, then won the first four individual races of the day, as Kaci Bresson (:22.36), Grayson Horn (:25.54), Emma Mayer (:42.36) and Garrett Beyer (:48.46) each won the 50 freestyle in their respective classes.

The first-place finishes continued in the older age groups of the freestyle, with Isaac Stelzer (:34.92) winning the boys’ 11-12 race, Bella Brown (:32.36) winning the girls’ 13-14 and Anna Balfanz (:29.59) winning the girls’ 15-19.

The backstroke went the same way, with Bresson (:26.71), Molly Holiday (:50.67), Zakhar Pullen (1:11.12), Makennah Peterson (:39.32), Heath Robson Leach (:53.20), Evelyna Mayer (:38.32), Jake Orkfritz (:38.73), Ryan Reuter (:31.57) and Balfanz (:33.15) each touching the wall first.

Balfanz led a Riptide sweep in the girls' 15-19 50-meter backstroke, as Bianca Brown (:39.98) and Nadine Klaetsch (:41.35) took second and third, respectively.