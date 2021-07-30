YOUTH SWIMMING: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie swimmers close season at Tri-County Conference meet

The Baraboo Riptide and Sauk Prairie Pool Sharks claimed a number of top-three finishes at the Tri-County Conference youth swim meet on June 24 in Spring Green.

Each of the local teams’ first-place finishes came in the youngest divisions.

In the 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle, Sauk Prairie’s Izzy Cook (:19.32) and Donovan Wuerger (:17.16) won the girls’ and boys’ meet, respectively. Wuerger also won the 25 butterfly (:20.21) and took second in the 25 backstroke (:24.59). Sauk Prairie’s Max Mereau won the 25 backstroke in :24.10.

Baraboo’s Emmylou Klink won the girls’ 8-and-under 50 freestyle in :43.26, while Klink, Reagan Klongland, Addi Bresson and Kaci Bresson finished first in the 100 freestyle relay (1:33.57).

Sauk Prairie’s Joshua Gregg won the boys’ 9-10 50 freestyle (:37.83) and took second in the 50 breaststroke (:53.96). The Sauk Prairie girls took first in the 9-10 200 medley relay, as Phoebe Hager, Christine Gregg, Allison Herbrand and Rylee Bussan touched the wall in 3:07.75.