YOUTH SWIMMING: Baraboo, Sauk Prairie swimmers close season at Tri-County Conference meet

The Baraboo Riptide and Sauk Prairie Pool Sharks claimed a number of top-three finishes at the Tri-County Conference youth swim meet on June 24 in Spring Green.
Each of the local teams’ first-place finishes came in the youngest divisions.
In the 8-and-under 25-meter freestyle, Sauk Prairie’s Izzy Cook (:19.32) and Donovan Wuerger (:17.16) won the girls’ and boys’ meet, respectively. Wuerger also won the 25 butterfly (:20.21) and took second in the 25 backstroke (:24.59). Sauk Prairie’s Max Mereau won the 25 backstroke in :24.10.
Baraboo’s Emmylou Klink won the girls’ 8-and-under 50 freestyle in :43.26, while Klink, Reagan Klongland, Addi Bresson and Kaci Bresson finished first in the 100 freestyle relay (1:33.57).
Sauk Prairie’s Joshua Gregg won the boys’ 9-10 50 freestyle (:37.83) and took second in the 50 breaststroke (:53.96). The Sauk Prairie girls took first in the 9-10 200 medley relay, as Phoebe Hager, Christine Gregg, Allison Herbrand and Rylee Bussan touched the wall in 3:07.75.
Other top Sauk Prairie finishes came from Ethan Goodman in the boys’ 11-12 50 freestyle (second, :32.50) and 100 freestyle (third, 1:15.28); Kaylee Oleson in the girls’ 13-14 100 individual medley (second, 1:13.47) and 50 butterfly (second, :31.22); Charlotte Gregg in the girls’ 11-12 50 breaststroke (second, :43.53); Savannah Acker in the girls’ 15-and-over 50 backstroke (third, :31.69); Acker, Amelia Hunter, Kassandra Miller and Cora Dunnum in the girls’ 15-and-over 200 medley relay (second, 2:09.97); Acker, Miller, Ashley Pape and Dunnum in the girls’ 15-and-over 200 freestyle relay (third, 1:56.72); and Katie Frey, Kate Himebauch, Ava Flanagan and Oleson in the girls’ 13-14 200 freestyle relay (third, 2:09.45).
For Baraboo, Natalie Gneiser took second in the girls’ 15-and-over 100 IM (1:08.93); Bella Brown took third in the girls’ 13-14 50 breaststroke (:41.40); Kaci Bresson took third in the girls’ 8-and-under 25 backstroke (:25.23); Reagan Klongland took third in the girls’ 8-and-under 25 breaststroke (:27.81); Ella Mayer took third in the girls’ 9-10 50 backstroke (:46.00); Isaac Stelzer took third in the boys’ 11-12 50 butterfly (:38.78); Baraboo’s Evelyna Mayer, Brown, Karlie Wegner and Leah Hess took third in the girls’ 13-14 200 medley relay (2:24.81); and Jake Orkfritz, Vadzim Kandrykinski, Silas Morehouse and Siarhei Kandrykinski took third in the boys’ 13-14 200 freestyle relay (2:12.46).
Baraboo went 3-3 during the dual-meet season, while Sauk Prairie went 3-4. Cross Plains finished a perfect 7-0.