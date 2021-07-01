YOUTH SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie boys, Baraboo girls win Tri-County Conference dual

The Baraboo Riptide and Sauk Prairie Pool Sharks youth swim teams dove in to a Tri-County Conference dual meet Wednesday in Prairie du Sac.
Sauk Prairie came away with a 345-300 win overall, winning the boys’ meet, 208-106, while Baraboo claimed a 194-137 win in the girls’ meet.
The teams went back and forth in the oldest age group — 15 and over. The Pool Sharks swept the girls’ 15-and-over 200-meter freestyle, with Kassandra Miller (2:24.24), Riley Talmage (2:29.92) and Amelia Hunter (2:30.17) leading the field. Sauk Prairie’s Austin Kaukl won the boys’ event in 2:23.93.
The girls’ 200-meter medley relay went to Baraboo’s Natalie Gneiser, Bianca Brown, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz, who used a time of 2:09.25 to edge out Sauk Prairie’s Savannah Acker, Hunter, Miller and Cora Dunnum (2:10.57).
The Baraboo boys also claimed the 200 medley relay, as Ryan Reuter, Jacob Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Nic Riesterer (2:02.72) beat out Kaukl, Jack Boerger, Adam Stecker and Jordan Chao (2:11.63).
Reuter also took home a pair of individual events, claiming the 100 backstroke (:31.54) and 100 individual medley (1:08.49).
Balfanz (:28.55) and Chao (:26.72) took home their respective titles in the 50 freestyle, while Acker touched the wall in :31.90 to edge out Balfanz (:32.01) and Gneiser (:32.15) in the 50 backstroke.
Gneiser touched first in the 100 individual medley, using a time of 1:09.69 to beat out Acker (1:10.57) and Dunnum (1:16.67).
Baraboo’s Isabelle Stout (:38.20) and Bianca Brown (:39.60) led the girls’ 15-and-over 50 breaststroke, while Baraboo’s Jacob Laux claimed the boys’ 15-and-over 50 breaststroke in :32.73.
Laux (:28.30) and Hamm (:30.78) paced the field in the boys’ 50 butterfly. Letendre won the girls’ 50 butterfly in :30.88.
Gneiser, Rachel Laux, Letendre and Balfanz (1:56.73) out-touched Acker, Miller, Ashley Pape and Dunnum (1:56.73) in the 200 freestyle relay. The Pool Sharks took home the event in the boys’ meet, with Carter Buss, Finn Ruyle, Kaleb Hansen and Boerger finishing first in 1:48.36.
Baraboo’s Maggie Holiday (:40.13), Makennah Peterson (:40.59) and Rachel Wegner (:50.04) swept the girls’ 11-12 50 butterfly, while Holiday (:46.68), Katrina Voronecky (:48.05) and Yana Pullen (:50.88) led the 50 breaststroke.
Baraboo’s Reagan Klongland (:28.72), Emmylou Klink (:30.48) and Lydia Stuczynski (:31.74) paced the field in the girls’ 8-and-under 25 breaststroke; Sauk Prairie’s Kennedy Horn (:40.71), Emma Mayer (:41.84) and Molly Holiday (:44.00) swept the girls’ 9-10 50 freestyle; Sauk Prairie’s Caleb Gregg (:46.34), Gavin Krueger (:47.29) and Levi Shadewald (:48.98) swept the boys’ 11-12 50 breaststroke; and Baraboo’s Simon Stuczynski (1:28.17) and Silas Morehouse (1:29.26) led the way in the boys’ 13-14 100 IM.