YOUTH SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie boys, Baraboo girls win Tri-County Conference dual
YOUTH SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie boys, Baraboo girls win Tri-County Conference dual

Jacob Laux

Baraboo's Jacob Laux swims the 100-yard butterfly during the WIAA Division 2 sectional meet in Baraboo in January.

 BROCK FRITZ/Capital Newspapers

The Baraboo Riptide and Sauk Prairie Pool Sharks youth swim teams dove in to a Tri-County Conference dual meet Wednesday in Prairie du Sac.

Sauk Prairie came away with a 345-300 win overall, winning the boys’ meet, 208-106, while Baraboo claimed a 194-137 win in the girls’ meet.

The teams went back and forth in the oldest age group — 15 and over. The Pool Sharks swept the girls’ 15-and-over 200-meter freestyle, with Kassandra Miller (2:24.24), Riley Talmage (2:29.92) and Amelia Hunter (2:30.17) leading the field. Sauk Prairie’s Austin Kaukl won the boys’ event in 2:23.93.

The girls’ 200-meter medley relay went to Baraboo’s Natalie Gneiser, Bianca Brown, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz, who used a time of 2:09.25 to edge out Sauk Prairie’s Savannah Acker, Hunter, Miller and Cora Dunnum (2:10.57).

The Baraboo boys also claimed the 200 medley relay, as Ryan Reuter, Jacob Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Nic Riesterer (2:02.72) beat out Kaukl, Jack Boerger, Adam Stecker and Jordan Chao (2:11.63).

Reuter also took home a pair of individual events, claiming the 100 backstroke (:31.54) and 100 individual medley (1:08.49).

Balfanz (:28.55) and Chao (:26.72) took home their respective titles in the 50 freestyle, while Acker touched the wall in :31.90 to edge out Balfanz (:32.01) and Gneiser (:32.15) in the 50 backstroke.

Gneiser touched first in the 100 individual medley, using a time of 1:09.69 to beat out Acker (1:10.57) and Dunnum (1:16.67).

Baraboo’s Isabelle Stout (:38.20) and Bianca Brown (:39.60) led the girls’ 15-and-over 50 breaststroke, while Baraboo’s Jacob Laux claimed the boys’ 15-and-over 50 breaststroke in :32.73.

Laux (:28.30) and Hamm (:30.78) paced the field in the boys’ 50 butterfly. Letendre won the girls’ 50 butterfly in :30.88.

Gneiser, Rachel Laux, Letendre and Balfanz (1:56.73) out-touched Acker, Miller, Ashley Pape and Dunnum (1:56.73) in the 200 freestyle relay. The Pool Sharks took home the event in the boys’ meet, with Carter Buss, Finn Ruyle, Kaleb Hansen and Boerger finishing first in 1:48.36.

Baraboo’s Maggie Holiday (:40.13), Makennah Peterson (:40.59) and Rachel Wegner (:50.04) swept the girls’ 11-12 50 butterfly, while Holiday (:46.68), Katrina Voronecky (:48.05) and Yana Pullen (:50.88) led the 50 breaststroke.

Baraboo’s Reagan Klongland (:28.72), Emmylou Klink (:30.48) and Lydia Stuczynski (:31.74) paced the field in the girls’ 8-and-under 25 breaststroke; Sauk Prairie’s Kennedy Horn (:40.71), Emma Mayer (:41.84) and Molly Holiday (:44.00) swept the girls’ 9-10 50 freestyle; Sauk Prairie’s Caleb Gregg (:46.34), Gavin Krueger (:47.29) and Levi Shadewald (:48.98) swept the boys’ 11-12 50 breaststroke; and Baraboo’s Simon Stuczynski (1:28.17) and Silas Morehouse (1:29.26) led the way in the boys’ 13-14 100 IM.

