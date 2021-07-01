YOUTH SWIMMING: Sauk Prairie boys, Baraboo girls win Tri-County Conference dual

The Baraboo Riptide and Sauk Prairie Pool Sharks youth swim teams dove in to a Tri-County Conference dual meet Wednesday in Prairie du Sac.

Sauk Prairie came away with a 345-300 win overall, winning the boys’ meet, 208-106, while Baraboo claimed a 194-137 win in the girls’ meet.

The teams went back and forth in the oldest age group — 15 and over. The Pool Sharks swept the girls’ 15-and-over 200-meter freestyle, with Kassandra Miller (2:24.24), Riley Talmage (2:29.92) and Amelia Hunter (2:30.17) leading the field. Sauk Prairie’s Austin Kaukl won the boys’ event in 2:23.93.

The girls’ 200-meter medley relay went to Baraboo’s Natalie Gneiser, Bianca Brown, Mattie Letendre and Anna Balfanz, who used a time of 2:09.25 to edge out Sauk Prairie’s Savannah Acker, Hunter, Miller and Cora Dunnum (2:10.57).

The Baraboo boys also claimed the 200 medley relay, as Ryan Reuter, Jacob Laux, Mitchell Hamm and Nic Riesterer (2:02.72) beat out Kaukl, Jack Boerger, Adam Stecker and Jordan Chao (2:11.63).

Reuter also took home a pair of individual events, claiming the 100 backstroke (:31.54) and 100 individual medley (1:08.49).