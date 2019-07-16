Even with a small contingent, the Wisconsin Dells youth swim team was able to make some noise on July 13.
The Dolphins picked up 49 top-3 finishes, including seven event wins, in a Tri-County Conference dual meet loss to Cross Plains. The Stingrays’ depth was just too much for the Dolphins to overcome as they cruised to a 552-100 win.
Leading the way for Wisconsin Dells was the girls 8 and under age group, as they contributed three of the seven event wins. Ella Mayer was the top swimmer for the youngest group, winning a pair of events.
Mayer earned her first win in the 25-meter backstroke, touching the wall in a top time of 24.56 seconds and quickly followed that up by winning the 25 breaststroke in a time of 31.14. The other win from the 8 and under girls came from June Manley as she took first in the 50 freestyle with a time of 47.77 seconds.
Mayer finished second behind Manley, who added a runner-up finish in the 25 freestyle, while Minka Oeftger added a runner-up finish in the 25 backstroke.
Manley and Mayer started their day off by swimming to a close second-place finish as part of the 100 medley relay. Alongside Mya Oeftger and Emma Mayer, the team finished second in a time of 1:53.58, just 1.36 seconds behind the Stingrays’ winning team.
The Dolphins 8 and under boys also had a successful day, adding a pair of event wins from Cash Radkiewicz. Radkiewicz got off to a strong start winning the 25 breaststroke in 30.97 seconds before taking first in the 50 freestyle (44.83).
Along with the two wins, Radkiewicz took second in the 25 butterfly and was part of the Dolphins runner-up 100 freestyle relay team. The team of Radkiewicz, Grahm Hoch, Beckett Hoch and Andrew Ropicky took second in the final even with a time of 2:00.84. Grahm Hoch was second in the 25 and 50 freestyles, and Ropicky added a third-place finish in the 25 backstroke (41.22).
Rounding out the Dolphins winners was the team’s 13-14 girls age group that notched an individual and relay win. Mackenzie McMahon earned the lone event win for the age group, taking first place in the 50 backstroke with a time of 37.57 seconds.
McMahon closed out her day by anchoring the Dolphins’ winning 200 freestyle relay team. With Tessa Ketelhut, Ashley Alexander, who swam up an age group, and Macy Platt, the team won in a time of 3:30.02. Ketelhut added runner-up finishes in the 100 individual medley and 50 butterfly, while McMahon took second in the 50 and 200 freestyles.
While they went without wins, the other girls age groups still had plenty to cheer about. The 11-12 age group notched a pair of runner-up finishes. Ashiya Hopkins took second in the 50 breaststroke in a time of 45.66 seconds, narrowly ahead of teammate Madilynn Gussel (45.86).
The duo teamed with Evelyna Mayer and Sienna Brown to add a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay (2:52.32), while Hopkins added third-place finishes in the 100 IM and 50 butterfly and Mayer was third in the 100 freestyle.
The 9-10 and 15-18 girls each notched one runner-up finish. For the 9-10 girls, Vivian Gavinski snared silver by taking second in the 100 individual medley with a time of 2:01.82. Gavinski added a third-place finish in the 50 breaststroke and teammate Katy Gussel took third in the 50 freestyle and 100 IM.
The pair closed out the meet by teaming with Malorie Doro and Sofia Olson, who finished third in the 50 butterfly, to take third in the 200 freestyle relay (3:23.41).
Rakelle Schultz notched the only second-place finish for the 15-18 girls, finishing runner-up in the 50 backstroke in a time of 34.69 seconds. Schultz added a third-place finish in the 100 IM, while Jadyn Torkelson was third in the 50 freestyle.
Schultz, Torkelson, Olivia and Addi Platt finished the meet out with a third-place finish in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 2:35.81.
Behind the 8 and under boys, Will Crothers notched the best day for the Dolphins with a trio of third-place finishes at the 9-10 age group. Crothers started his day by taking third in the 50 freestyle with a time of 49.38 seconds and later took third in the 50 backstroke and 100 freestyle.
Dominik Tylka added a pair of third place finishes at the 11-12 age group, grabbing bronze in the 50 freestyle and 50 breaststroke, while Hayden Leis took third in the 13-14 boys 50 freestyle. Wisconsin Dells returns to action this Saturday when it travels to Baraboo for its final regular season dual meet.
