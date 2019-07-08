The Wisconsin Dells youth swim team made the most of its final home meet of the season on July 2.
The Dolphins tallied 26 winners among 87 top-3 finishers in a loss to Mt. Horeb in a Tri-County Conference dual meet at Veteran’s Park in Wisconsin Dells. The Gators won the combined dual meet with a score 378-237, with Wisconsin Dells falling in both the girls (180-136) and boys (198-101) competitions.
Despite the loss there was plenty of success for the Dolphins, especially at the 8 and under age group as the boys and girls combined to win 12 of the 14 events. On the boys side, leading the way was the duo of Cash Radkiewicz and Grahm Hoch, who played a part in each of the Dolphins wins.
Hoch got things started by winning the 25-meter freestyle in a time of 21.22 seconds. He followed that up by winning the 25 backstroke (28.74), narrowly ahead of teammate Xavier Kagigebi in both events as the pair went 1-2.
Radkiewicz kept the wins coming as he swept the ensuing three events, winning the 25 breaststroke with a winning time of 30.94 before taking first in the 50 freestyle (42.68) and 25 butterfly (24.20). The team of Hoch, Kagigebi, Radkiewicz and Julien Chaves finished the day off strong, winning the 100 freestyle relay in 1:37.20.
Not to be outdone, the Dolphins girls won six events of their own, including both relays. The team of June Manley, Ella Mayer, Emma Mayer and Minka Oeftger kicked things off with a strong start, taking the 100 medley relay with a time of 1:48.68.
The team of Minka and Mya Oeftger, Ella Mayer and Manley then closed things out by winning the 100 freestyle relay in 1:40.89. Along with the relay success, the Dolphins notched four individual event wins from four separate girls.
Manley got things started by winning the 25 freestyle (22.42) just ahead of Minka Oeftger (23.10), before Ella Mayer won the 25 backstroke (24.86). Mya Oeftger followed suit by winning the 25 breaststroke (23.88) before Emma Mayer won the 25 butterfly (25.55), leading a 1-2-3 sweep by Wisconsin Dells ahead of Manley and Minka Oeftger.
Behind the 8 and under Dolphins, the 13-14 girls and 11-12 boys each had three event wins on the night. Leading the way for the 13-14 girls was the pair of Mackenzie McMahon and Madchen Ewig, who each had one individual event win.
McMahon won the 50 backstroke in a winning time of 38.97 before barely getting edged out in the 100 individual medley, finishing second (1:20.00) by 0.65 seconds. Ewig was able to get to the wall first in the 50 breaststroke with a top time of 40.57seconds, finishing ahead of teammate Macy Platt (43.71).
Coupled with the individual wins the team of McMahon, Ewig, Platt and Tessa Ketelhut won the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:24.72. Ketelhut had a runner-up finish in the 50 butterfly (35.61).
For the 11-12 boys, RJ Galloway led the way with a pair of individual wins for the Dolphins. Galloway started his winning ways by taking first in the 100 freestyle with a blistering time of 1:23.55 before taking first in the 50 butterfly (40.55).
Galloway barely missed out on a third individual win, taking second by 0.86 seconds in the 100 IM with a time of 1:34.92. He also came just short in the 200 medley relay, as the group of Galloway, Dominik Tylka, Marty Platt and Leilen Simonson finished runner-up (3:05.59) by 0.83 seconds.
Tylka and Simonson atoned for the earlier second place finish by closing out the day by teaming with RJ Manley and Will Crothers, who swam up an age group, to win the 200 freestyle relay (2:55.01).
Along with helping the 11-12 boys win the 200 freestyle relay, Crothers and Blake Schmitz each notched individual wins at the 9-10 age group. Crothers beat out Schmitz and Christian Contreras to win the 50 backstroke in a time of 1:01.12 as the trio swept the event.
Schmitz returned the favor in the 100 freestyle, edging out Crothers and Contreras with a winning time of 1:46.37 to finish off another sweep. Contreras, Blake Schmitz, Abe Schmitz and Logan Kagigebi earned a runner-up finish in the 200 freestyle relay with a time of 3:50.69.
The Dolphins 15-18 girls also had a successful day, with Rakelle Schultz earning a pair of individual wins. She took first in the 50 freestyle with a winning time of 30.49 seconds before adding a first-place finish in the 50 backstroke (33.46).
Schultz narrowly fell in the 50 butterfly (33.59) by 0.79 seconds, while the team of Schultz, Audra and Addison Johnson and Addi Platt took second in the 200 medley relay (2:25.51) by just under a half second.
The Wisconsin Dells’ 9-10 and 11-12 girls also each had a pair of individual event winners. For the 9-10 girls it was the duo of Melissa and Megan Kuhiwczak who took home the gold, with Melissa winning the 50 freestyle (40.86) and Megan winning the 50 backstroke (44.93).
Both Melissa and Megan Kuhiwczak each had an individual second-place finish, while also taking second alongside Vivian Gavinski and Katy Gussel in the 200 medley relay (3:17.39). Lily Simonson added a runner-up finish in the 100 freestyle (1:43.84).
For the 11-12 girls, the duo of Madilynn Gussel and Ashiya Hopkins led the way. Gussel picked up the first win, taking first in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 44.81 seconds, while Hopkins, who had a runner-up and third-place finish, won the 50 butterfly (38.57).
Evelyna Mayer took second in the 100 freestyle (1:16.57), while the team of Josie Griffin, Gussel, Hopkins and Mayer were runners-up in the 200 medley relay (2:37.34). For the 15-18 boys, Kayleb Galloway earned the only individual runner-up finish, taking second in the 50 freestyle.
He also finished second in the 200 medley relay teaming alongside Justin Fisher, Kevin Coughlin and Daniel Nate, while Coughlin had three third-place finishes. Hayden Leis was the Dolphins’ lone 13-14 competitor, earning two third-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and backstroke.
Wisconsin Dells returns to action with a road dual meet against Cross Plains on July 13
