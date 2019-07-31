Even with small numbers, the Wisconsin Dells youth swim team has held its own all season.
The Dolphins continued to hang tough this weekend as they wrapped up their season at the Tri-County Conference meet at Jack Young Middle School in Baraboo. Wisconsin Dells had plenty to cheer about, getting 58 individuals to Sunday’s finals, including 21 top-eight finishers.
The Dolphins finished in eighth place at the eight-team invite, scoring 759 points, narrowly finishing behind Mazomanie (766). Sun Prairie captured the team title, winning with a whopping 2,803.5 points.
Leading the way for Wisconsin Dells was Cash Radkiewicz as he earned a trio of top-3 finishes for the Dolphins 8 and under boys. Radkiewicz top performance came in the 25-yard breaststroke as he won the event with a top time of 22.21 seconds.
Radkiewicz later added a runner-up finish in the 25 butterfly (19.49) and third-place finish in the 50 freestyle (36.82). He closed out his day by swimming the anchor leg of the 100 freestyle relay, teaming Grahm Hoch, Xavier Kagigebi and Julien Chavez to finish third in 1 minute, 22.91 seconds.
Hoch added a fourth-place finish in the 25 freestyle with a time of 18.91, with just 0.33 seconds separating second and fourth place, while Kagigebi took ninth in the 25 backstroke.
Along with Radkiewicz, Rakelle Schultz cracked the top-3 for the Dolphins 15-18 girls age group in her final meet. She qualified for finals in three events, posting her top finish in the 50 backstroke where she took third in 28.38 seconds. Schultz, who finished 12th in the 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly, lost by 1.06 seconds and barely took second by 0.08 seconds.
The top age group of the weekend was the 8 and under girls as they tallied five top-eight finishes, including three individuals. Emma Mayer notched the top individual finish, taking seventh in the 25 butterfly (23.71), while June Manley took eighth in the 50 free (41.73) and Cora Schaefer was eighth in the 25 backstroke (26.15).
Minka and Mya Oeftger, Ella Mayer and Manley teamed to take fifth in the 100 freestyle relay, while the group of Ella Manley, Mya Oeftger, Emma Mayer and Manley took sixth in the 100 medley relay.
The Dolphins 9-10 girls also had a strong showing, getting four top-eight finishes. Vivian Gavinski earned the top spot of the day, taking fifth in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 45.34 seconds, missing out on fourth place by 0.05 seconds. Megan Kuhiwczak added a seventh place finish in the 50 backstroke with a time of 40.33 seconds, while both of the Dolphins top relays took seventh.
The team of Megan Kuhiwczak, Gavinski, Melissa Kuhiwczak and Katy Gussel reached the podium in the 200 medley relay, while Megan and Meliissa Kuhiwczak, Malorie Doro and Lily Simonson followed suit in the 200 freestyle relay.
The Dolphins girls also got two top-eight finishes from the 13-14 age group and a top-six relay from the 11-12 swimmers. For the 13-14 group, Madchen Ewig took eighth place in the 50 breaststroke with a time of 36.14 seconds. She also swam the breaststroke leg of the 200 medley relay, teaming with Mackenzie McMahon, Tessa Ketelhut and Macy Platt to take sixth (2:06.11).
The team of Josie Griffin, Madilynn Gussel, Ashiya Hopkins and Evelyna Mayer earned the lone top-eight finish for the 11-12 girls, taking sixth in the 200 medley relay with a time of 2:23.68.
For the Dells boys, the 11-12 Dolphins added a pair of podium finishes. RJ Galloway earned the lone trip as an individual, taking seventh in the 50 freestyle (31.10), barely missing the top-six by 0.23 seconds.
Galloway, who took ninth in the 50 backstroke, anchored the team’s sixth-place 200 freestyle relay, teaming with Marty Platt, Leilen Simonson and Dominic Tylka for a time of 2:18.43. The team of Blake Schmitz, Abe Schmitz, Logan Kagigebi and Will Crothers added an eighth-place finish in the 9-10 boys 200 freestyle relay, while the 15-18 boys top performance came from the team of Justin Fisher, Maverick Platt, Kevin Coughlin and Kayleb Galloway, who took 10th in the 200 medley relay.
