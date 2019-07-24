With one final tune-up left before the Tri-County Conference meet, the Wisconsin Dells youth swim team saved arguably its best regular season performance for last.
The Dolphins racked up 78 top-3 finishes, including 19 victories, in a league dual meet against Baraboo on July 20 at the Baraboo Outdoor Pool. The Wisconsin Dells boys tallied 10 wins while the girls added nine, with eight runner-up finishes decided by less than a second.
Leading the way for the Dolphins boys side was the 8 and under age group as it tallied five victories, including a pair of event sweeps. Wisconsin Dells got off to a hot start as Grahm Hoch won the 25-meter freestyle in 18.31 seconds, just ahead of teammates Julien Chavez (20.57) and Andrew Ropicky (22.07).
The Dolphins later swept the 50 freestyle with Cash Radkiewicz taking first with a time of 38.71 ahead of Hoch and Chavez. Radkiewicz added two more individual wins, taking first in both the 25 breaststroke and 25 butterfly, before closing out his day by anchoring the winning 100 freestyle relay.
Alongside Hoch, Chavez and Ropicky, the group swam to a winning time of 1 minute, 24.80 seconds. Behind the 8 and under boys, the 15-18 and 11-12 age groups each had two individual event wins.
Kayleb Galloway led the way for the eldest Dolphins, picking up both event wins for the 15-18 age group. Galloway won the 50 backstroke by 0.26 seconds with a top time of 0:30.26 before later winning the 100 individual medley (1:03.18). He came close to a third event win but was narrowly touched out in the 50 freestyle, losing by 0.42 seconds.
Maverick Platt added a pair of runner-up finishes in the 100 IM and 50 breaststroke, while the group of Galloway, Platt, Kevin Coughlin and Matthew Crull took second in the 200 medley relay. For the 11-12 boys, RJ Galloway and Dominik Tylka each picked up an individual event win.
Tylka earned first place in the 50 breaststroke by 0.46 seconds with a time of 44.25, before RJ Galloway won the 100 freestyle in 1:16.25. Galloway added two second-place finishes in the 50 backstroke and 100 IM, while Leilen Simonson got touched out in the 50 freestyle to settle for second by 0.09 seconds.
The group of Tylka, RJ Galloway, Simonson and Marty Platt added a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay (2:38.75). Rounding out the winners for the Dolphins boys was Will Crothers, who took first in the 9-10 age group 100 freestyle with a time of 1:33.11, while Hayden Leis notched three runner-up finishes in the boys 13-14 age group.
Leading the way on the girls side for the Dolphins was again the 8 and under group, picking up three event wins. Individually, the pair of Ella and Emma Mayer each won an individual event.
Ella Mayer got things started by winning the 50 freestyle in a time of 40.92 seconds, just ahead of teammate June Manley (41.04). Emma Mayer followed her sister’s victory in the endusing event, winning the 25 butterfly in 20.19, again just ahead of Manley (20.34).
Emma and Ella Mayer, Manley and Mya Oeftger got the day off to a hot start, winning the 100 medley relay in a time of 1:40.76. Ella Mayer added two second-place finishes, Lily Kassner took second in the 25 backstroke (24.43) and the team of Mya Oeftger, Eliana Leonard, Kassner and Minka Oeftger were second in the 100 freestyle relay.
Behind the 8 and unders, the Dolphins girls got a pair of wins from the 13-4 and 11-12 age groups. Madchen Ewig earned both wins for the 13-14 girls, winning the 100 individual medley by 0.24 seconds in a time of 1:11.59 before winning the 50 breaststroke (37.67).
Tessa Ketelhut added two second place finishes in the 50 butterfly and 50 freestyle by 0.34 and 0.37 seconds respectively, while Mackenzie McMahon took second in the 50 backstroke and 200 freestyle. McMahon, Ewig, Ketelhut and Macy Platt took second in the 200 medley relay.
Evelyna Mayer was responsible for both wins by the 11-12 Dolphins girls, taking first in both the 50 backstroke (35.81) and 100 freestyle (1:10.63). Ashiya Hopkins and Josie Griffin each had a second-place finish, while the team of Griffin, Madilynn Gussel, Hopkins and Mayer were second in the 200 medley relay.
Rounding out the Dolphins girls was the 9-10 and 15-18 age groups, which each added one event win. For the 9-10 girls, Vivian Gavinski earned the lone victory, taking first in the 50 breaststroke by 0.67 seconds with a time of 47.33.
Gavinski, Malorie Doro, Katy Gussel and Lily Simonson added a runner-up finish in the 200 medley relay, while Simonson took second in both the 50 and 100 freestyles. Rakelle Schultz was the lone victor for the 15-18 girls, winning the 50 backstroke by 0.96 seconds with a time of 30.45 seconds.
Schultz added two individual second-place finishes in the 50 freestyle and 50 butterfly, losing by 0.02 and 0.45 seconds respectfully, while she teamed with Addi and Olivia Platt, and Jadyn Torkelson to take second in the 200 medley relay.
Wisconsin Dells returns to Baraboo this weekend for the Tri-County Conference meet. The Dolphins will host the two-day, eight-team at Jack Young Middle School starting on Saturday.
