White-tailed deer on the move contribute to stunning seasonal scenery

Registrations, trail-camera reports, animals sightings from roads and highways, and community chatter all point to deer occupying the minds and activities of hunters, farmers, autumn onlookers, and those shuttling to work and school.

Wisconsin’s whitetails are on the move a man in Georgia said when he peeked at trail-camera images his Wisconsin-positioned camera sent hundreds of miles south.

To date, the number of total deer registered exceeds 29,000, while crossbowers and archers have brought in 20,630 animals. More than 12,000 of the deer registered have been bucks; that number is sure to spike during the next two weeks.

Youth hunters used their two-day hunt to kill 8,055 deer — 3,885 of which were bucks, up 56 percent statewide from the 2021 season, according to Travis Anderson, a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources wildlife biologist in Iowa and Lafayette counties.

Some of the highest increases were in the Southern Farmland Zone.

Brent Drake says that many hunters are still waiting for the weather changes to kick in, while those in the woods have been using acorns to their advantage.

“A number of young hunters got that first deer,” according to Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe.

Hunters should take advantage of chronic wasting disease testing, with easy-to-use sampling drop-off kiosks around the state in addition to other avenues. Check for the closest location in your county.

Corn is beginning to be combined and hunters are perched on field edges, says Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City.

“Deer are moving now at times other than at night,” according to Doug Williams at DW Sports Center in Portage, “and many hunters are now taking advantage of the recently opened ring-necked pheasant season.”

“The youth hunt was good fun for many young hunters and their parents and mentors, too,” Banfi said.

Scraps and rubs are becoming more prevalent, sometimes to the disgust of homeowners with small trees and older trees with smooth bark. Putting some small boards around the trunk will save the bark during these two months. While acorn drop is fantastic in many areas, there are some thin areas, too.

Landowners wishing to replace those trees or plant more without forking out the cost of a patron’s license can be picking acorns and planting both white and red oak nuts an inch or two below the surface. Take the time to place the acorn on the side because first the root and then the shoot will grow out the bottom of the acorn.

Squirrels will get some by smelling them but planting farther away from the woods helps on predation by fox and gray squirrels.

Turkey vultures are still in the state and are taking advantage of the entrails from field-dressed deer and carcasses. Here, too, there are some locations where deer bones and waste can be deposited instead of being tossing along roads, which would be considered littering.

Some of the first pheasant releases were delayed a day or two due to wet weather, which results in wet feathers that tangle easily while birds are in crates being transported to public lands.

While turkey hunters are not overrunning public lands, more and more rafts of birds are showing, thankfully some rafters of gobblers according to Wayne Smith, in Lafayette County, where populations seemed to be waning this past spring.

“The wind, rain and maturation have brought most of the leaves on black walnuts to the ground,” Smith added. “All those bare trees may make it easier for raccoon hunters to see these furbearers when the season opens Oct. 15 for resident hunters.”

“Those out and about are seeing more animals of all kinds and now is the time to enjoy the color of fall before more trees begin to clear out,” Williams said.

Fishing continues to be on the minds of many, too, Martin said, with anglers continuing to crowd the counters to get bait while others are after licenses and ammunition.

Walleye and saugers continue to be caught in area lakes and rivers.

“If a lake is in stages of turning over, head to the river systems," Banfi said. "Find and identify ‘balls’ of bait fish schooled up by feeding walleyes, and enjoy the Baraboo bluffs that are alive with color right now.”

Jill Schartner, in northern Wisconsin, says the deer populations in many areas are quite strong, with huntable numbers of grouse in some regions. Colors are beginning to wane in the far north.

Look for the “rut” to be in full force as October ends with Halloween and during the first few days of November. The gun deer season, opening Nov. 19, may catch a bit more of the rut, too, with the season opening a day earlier than last year.

Autumn is still on in full force, but look now for fall in other ways, including bare bur oak limbs, crop harvesting, volumes of pumpkin fruits, opening of bittersweet, and the sweet smell of leaf decomposition beginning.