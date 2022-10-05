Why fall turkey hunting is undervalued, and ways to increase participation

Fall turkey hunting has become a Rodney Dangerfield of upland hunting, receiving little respect, gathering few participants, and therefore not providing wild game foodies much in the way of delicious eating.

“Those young hens are really good eating,” proclaims Dennis Woodall of Vernon County, an avid spring hunter, call company pro-staffer, and the first Wisconsin calling champion. “And it’s a lot of fun to get into a raft of turkeys and bust them up, and that’s the way I hunt them if I can when I go out.”

In 2021 Wisconsin issued 83,274 authorizations. Hunters picked up 78,611 when they purchased a license and purchased 4,663 more over the counter. Those hunters who took to the woods registered 3,971 birds (any turkey is legal during the fall season) for a hunter success of 4.8%.

Individual zones varied from 3.5% success rate in Zone 1 to 5.9% success in Zone 6.

The registrations in 2021 dropped 14% from 2020.

Unlike spring seasons, bird density probably has less to do with overall fall season success rate.

Numerous guesses by hunters of turkeys and other species provide a plethora of excuses for low participation and hunter success. Just because a person purchases a license and stamp, even a bonus authorization, does not mean they hunted. Success rate is not adjusted for those who simply did not go turkey hunting.

While spring turkey hunting is talked about as being one of the most exciting hunting scenarios, no one hears that said about fall.

One claim is, “Turkeys don’t gobble and aren’t likely to be successfully called in fall.” This is not entirely true, in fact I used to hear lots of gobbling when the gun deer season opened and rifles began banging away.

“There are fewer hunting activities in the spring other than wild turkeys.” This is true.

“There are many fall activities, even a lot of hunting options in fall.” This is certainly true and fall is when the super season, gun deer, is king.

Many of the turkeys shot in fall are taken by hunters hunting some other species, including deer, grouse, squirrels and others. But one must be careful because turkeys cannot be shot with a rifle, large or small.

Should the WDNR be concerned about this slimmed down hunting opportunity? Probably not because generally speaking fall hunting does not have to take place to control an over-populated species. In fact, almost the opposite is true and some hunters have suggested even the few birds taken in fall may be making some difference in overall populations. Wisconsin, as well as some other states are mildly concerned about the population of turkeys being seen by spring hunters.

Spring turkey hunters are already set if they wish to hunt in the fall. At least they are ready physically and equipment-wise, except there continues to be a short supply of shells.

There are other hunting seasons, if someone were to count, that are not utilized as much as they could. Mourning doves, crows, even squirrels and rabbits come to mind.

Turkeys have gotten a bad rap as far as a prime wild game species to consume, regardless of whether the bird is taken in spring or fall, such that some hunters only fix the breast meat and discard the rest. Ethically, legally and wastefully, this should be looked down upon.

Here’s a tradition worth considering establishing, now that many turkey zones can be hunted during gun deer season. Why not consider hunting for a wild turkey during gun deer season, with a bow or shotgun of course, and having it for a Thanksgiving meal, along with venison?