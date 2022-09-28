Why safety should always be the top priority during archery season

Wisconsin’s 114-day ongoing archery/crossbow deer season has excited hunters as they welcome cooler temperatures. Deer are moving more during hunting hours, too, yielding more sightings.

In spite of a long season, some units demand more from archers, though, by requiring them to dress in safety clothing (blaze orange or fluorescent pink) because there is a gun deer season ongoing.

If one of six gun seasons is not open, then full camouflage is permitted and hunters are eager to don it.

Someone who is not an archer may believe the special safety requirement is a real handicap, but deer are color-blind and see a person dressed in blaze orange as a dark blob, making movement the primary tactic deer use to pick out danger.

Archers may push the limit by wearing a skimpy orange vest or even go without a cap, which if worn must also be at least 50 percent hunter orange. A few go beyond pushing the limit when hunting on private property, but the clothing requirement makes the hunt safer for all including other recreationalists and bystanders.

Other conditions test archery/crossbow hunters’ concern for safety. Using tree stands, elevated sitting devices, or little more than a few step screws and even a tree’s limb, severely test a hunter’s agility.

The weather often presents the hunters with first-of-the-year ice, snow, frost and other slippery conditions including autumn rains.

There are safety devices for most of these conditions and common sense can make a hunt almost as safe as walking to a location on wet, slippery oak leaves with the right hunting boots.

The implements of an archery/crossbow hunt provide more concern with arrow points, blades and “loaded” crossbows. Putting these sharp edges together with slippery surroundings, and sometimes cold conditions, adds another test to a hunter’s dexterity.

The first big game hunting season for many archers should not be the first time they have walked a half mile, sometimes up hill. Conditioning is important and might require the hunter to schedule his or her annual physical prior to the first time climbing into a tree stand.

Archers are often lone hunters putting added stresses on the individual finding, dragging and loading a carcass, should a dead deer present itself.

Good footwear matching the occasion, informing someone where and when the hunt is occurring, and including a note on a vehicle with telephone numbers are great safety measures.

Some of these suggestions go against a hunter wanting to remain secret about where he or she hunts for fear of revealing prime areas or even a large deer that the hunter may have bragged about, displaying tantalizing photos on a phone.

With ample deer to hunt in most locations, good feeding areas over which to set up and a forecast for normal autumn weather, archers and crossbowers should have opportunities for satisfying their reasons for engaging in this “primitive” pursuit.

Even though these hunts are with a bow or crossbow instead of a gun, review the four rules of hunting safety commonly applied to gun hunting.

Treat every implement as if it is loaded. Always point the arrow in a safe direction. Be certain of your target and what’s beyond it. Keep your trigger finger clear of the arrow release until ready to shoot.

Review the DNR regulations (paper copies now available) regarding baiting and feeding, group hunting and registration.

Don’t cut the 114-day season short, or worse, by not taking precautions and not using common sense.