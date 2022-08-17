Why stocking Wisconsin with 77,000 birds this fall is beneficial for many

The Wisconsin idea of raising and releasing ring-necked pheasants may now appear to be an anomaly in the natural world of wildlife population recruitments, but other states do the same even in places where pheasants in the wild survive to reproduce.

There are 77,000 stocked birds planned for this fall’s releases. They are significant for training bird dogs during seasons, and grabbing attention of would-be hunters.

Further, the program provides an upland game bird experience where others are more limited, helps provide habitats necessary for dozens of non-game species, and gives birders a chance to see and hear a colorful, ruckus animal against a snow-blanketed backdrop.

Kelly Maguire has been the natural resources operation supervisor since 2014 at the State Game Farm near Poynette. There are five full-time employees and roughly 10 limited-time employees who are added during summer and late autumn when birds are “finished” and then released on public hunting areas throughout a third of Wisconsin.

Stocking is intermittent throughout the season, which begins at 9 a.m. on Oct. 15, closing Jan. 8, 2023.

Half of Maguire’s $600,000 operating budget goes to feed for the birds, which is arranged in part with a swap and agreement with a farmer for growing corn and harvesting it as cob corn rather than shelled through combining.

The facility and operation is not eligible for Pittman-Robertson Act funding due to guidelines for distribution of those dollars.

Some of the historical buildings date back to 1934 when the Experimental Game and Fur Farm began. Some of those early operations were discontinued years ago, but a pheasant program has continued.

The MacKenzie Center, adjacent to the farm, is a separate educational operation, and is open to the public whereas the game farm, due in part to biosecurity, is highly regulated and controlled.

“Even the farmer who raises corn cannot have domestic birds as part of his farming operation for fear disease will be transferred to our operation,” Maguire said. “Even before the more recent bird diseases and COVID-19 we have had a biosecurity plan, which I expanded since coming here in 2014.”

Maguire’s background in animal husbandry, working 20 years at the International Crane Foundation with endangered species in Baraboo, and a wildlife biologist at the Mead Wildlife Area fit well with her supervisory role at the farm.

A breeding stock of hens and roosters is maintained at the farm, which has modern egg hatchery equipment to produce chicks for birds raised at MacKenzie and the 17,000 chicks for the day-old chick program with area conservation clubs.

Some of these birds are released in public hunting areas while others are released on club members’ lands. The hope of establishing a breeding population in the wild is no longer being considered due to lack of total habitat in Wisconsin to provide all the needs of pheasants throughout the year, and particularly lowlands for winter cover.

Releases of game farm birds does not occur in areas that have pockets of surviving and breeding populations, including most grasslands managed by The Nature Conservancy. Also no pheasants are released in areas where prairie chickens thrive.

Forty percent of the money coming from the state’s pheasant stamp program, which is a required purchase by pheasant hunters, goes to pheasant habitat for upland and wetland areas. Those improved areas benefit all species making use of those areas.

The now popular holiday pheasant release during the end of the pheasant season gives hunters a chance to hunt during winter conditions. Also it has become popular with hunters who are away during most of the season (college students).

The release program provides birds for learn-to-hunt sessions and other special pheasant hunting training programs.

Wisconsin will probably never have the kind of pheasant hunting found in Iowa, North Dakota and South Dakota, but an opportunity exists for all residents to hunt this game bird and take that experience forward to ruffed grouse, mourning dove, and bobwhite quail hunting in Wisconsin and out-of-state.