Why Wisconsin's Yellowstone is a perfect spot to take in fall's grand finale

Why not take the word yellowstone as a clue when looking for a place to see the final stages of the year’s third season?

Granted, Wisconsin’s Yellowstone is not at the level of Yellowstone National Park, but it gives a fine local flavor to the season.

And while Wisconsin’s place didn’t muster enough interest to be used as a county, village, or even a town name, the area is still worth making the trip to see.

Autumn, according to the calendar, began Sep. 22 and gives way to winter Dec. 21.

However, the fall season is not constrained by fixed dates, with autumn-like activities confined to a set timeframe. It comes gradually, particularly for those who love the first red leaflet, sweet honey crisp fruit or boney antler.

Once in full swing, autumn immediately beginnings giving away the same the changes, dropping full leaves, complete death of annuals, falling of mast, and frost on windshields.

Slow down on town and county roads in Lafayette County and take in rural autumn. Yellowstone Lake is a full blue with a mixture of colors nearby from the diversity of trees ashore.

Deciduous trees drop their leaves soon after an autumn color change, but never all at once. The hillsides are a mixture of greens, reds, oranges and rusts, leaving one to wonder how to determine peak color.

Here, there is no such thing as peak color, but that need not spoil fall’s beginning departure.

Upon entering the Yellowstone Lake and State Wildlife Area, farmers’ soybeans and corn are being harvested. If color is what it takes, look to the fields opened by combines as the freshly exposed stalks are as yellow as the limestone the gives Wisconsin’s Yellowstone its name. The grains coming out the pipes are golden and amber.

A few open quarries are seen roadside, too, as well as some stone buildings, some more than 100 years old. They were the start of something that never materialized when a railroad track missed a mark.

Families of Amish can be seen harvesting their corn, but not with combines. Horse, mule and human power do the majority of the labor.

Hunters — turkey, squirrel, pheasant and deer — can be seen in the fields and forests or heard at a nearby sighting range, well protected with berms.

Spring streams, small rivers (the locals call them creeks), ponds and the man-made Yellowstone Lake all remain blue and fluid for a month or two.

Wildlife abounds, often too close to the roads as proven by a dead opossum, squirrel or even white-tailed deer. The live versions of these critters are here, too, but more likely at dawn and dusk.

Dairy cows are present, but not enough to convince a visitor that Wisconsin is the dairy state.

Horses and mules are abundant, on and off the road. Again, credit the Amish for this as well as a place or two where pies and other edibles can be purchased. A small sign or two, not billboards and flashy web pages, give some, but not many, directions.

A slower drive on out-of-the-way town roads takes you to the home of flaming bittersweet fruits showing their oranges and yellows. Almost all are native, but a few of the alien, invasive bittersweets have moved in.

Autumn is beginning to fade in Wisconsin’s Yellowstone, as it is in the rest of the state, but there is something different about this area in southwest Wisconsin.

Yellowstone reminds us that fall is harvest time, leaf fall time, busy but quiet time, hunting and trapping time, bird watching time, wildlife photography time, and a time to sit by a lake and look, listen, feel and smell the waves bouncing against a shore.

Visit it now; look at it now, and come back again with an intention of partaking in some of these autumnish activities.