Wild mushrooms — and related fungi — provide outdoor enthusiasts opportunity to expand their palates

Wild mushrooms, and related fungi, catch the attention of hikers, nut pickers, leaf-peekers, hunters and trail runners.

These caps, stalks, and underground hyphal threads, collectively, make up these fungi, which can be almost any color, but green. When they deliquesce, still other color combinations appear, even greens from organisms growing on the dying mold.

A few mushrooms are edible and are collected and preserved, but the first time one gathers these fungi it’s imperative to know the species and if it is safe.

Learning may take the help of an amateur or professional mycologist. Once familiar with a species it’s time to do it yourself.

What do those who aspire to be mycophagous gourmets do to fill their field and forest baskets, to impress guests, or to hoard a freezer full of fungi?

Tom Howard, of Dodgeville, learned the art and science of field foraging for fungi by a combination of these approaches. He speaks highly of one of Wisconsin’s professional mycologists, Tom Volk, at UW-La Crosse, who has greatly helped even though the two have never met. Volk has an excellent web page, tomvolkfungi.net, Howard says, which could save purchasing a book, and may save your own and your dog’s life.

Some identification manuals speak of fool-proof four fungi; namely morels, chicken-of-the-woods, oyster mushrooms, and maitake (aka, hen-of-the-woods). The list will vary depending on locality, with puffballs sometimes being included but many, including Howard, say that while edible, puffballs taste like whatever it’s been cooked in. Butter, olive oil, bacon fat, and any number of other ingredients including animal stocks, have been used to flavor this and others.

Some of the best edible mushrooms are available in woods and pastures from August through October. Once a person has seen and examined a sulphur fungus carefully there is little chance of confusing it with something else. However, for a first timer a Jack-o-lantern mushroom, even where it grows, may resemble chicken-of-the-woods, also called the sulphur fungus.

Many mushrooms have gills on the underside of the cap, but some have pores instead. Having one or the other does not make the mushroom poisonous, or safe. Both pores and gills are quite small and may not easily visible without magnification.

Sulphur fungi are pored; Jack-o-lanterns are gilled. There are other differences, too.

Mushroom gathering, spring or fall, often comes in motherlodes or going home with an empty basket. This is what led Howard to sort through books and conduct his own contests to come up with a winning recipe to preserve and then prepare one of these four fool proof types.

Dehydrating works well with many mushrooms. So does sautéing using butter until half cooked and then spreading the pieces out on wax paper on a cookie sheet and freezing and bagging them. This way the pieces do bit stick together.

The methods work well enough that mushrooms can be kept up to a year, sometimes longer.

Preserving is an answer to greed. Having more than a family of two can eat fresh and give to friends and neighbors means huge left overs. But with freezing, or dehydrating, there are “fresh” fungi in the freezer year-round.

Most fungi are seasonal. Morels grow in May. Maitake generally appear in September. Sulphurs are mostly autumn fungi, but some occur as soon as June.

Imagine enough maitake mushrooms in a pasture of bur oaks and beef cattle to fill a small pickup truck, or too many to carry out of this field of grass.

Most mushrooms are quite fragile and should be carried out of the woods with some care; should not be mixed with others that might not be safe to eat; and kept reasonably cool until preserved or eaten. Cleaning, sometimes including rinsing is not generally recommended unless the next step immediately following is cooking or preserving.

No mushrooms should be eaten raw.

Mushrooms are interesting in their own right, regardless if consumption is next on the list. Colors, shapes, sizes, growing locations, ancillary structures, and sometimes “companion” animals can add to the thrill of studying, photographing, or simply finding these fungi.

Slugs, during some types of weather, love many molds. Squirrels and a few other animals eat and even store mushrooms. On one occasion, Howard gifted a huge maitake mushroom to a friend, who began to clean it only to find a small, harmless garter snake resting among the mushroom’s parts.

After a bit of commotion, the mushroom was prepared for preserving. The snake got to enjoy a backyard getaway.

Mushrooms are usually thought of as fungi with a cap, stalk and underground system. They are fungi and mold is a term usually reserved for very small fungi, usually without identifiable parts. Some call a fungus a mushroom regardless if it has a cap and stalk, such as a sphere puffball.