Wisconsin’s wild ginseng exciting to dig, or just simply observe

Finding a wild ginseng plant, Wisconsin’s state herb, can be an exhilarating experience, even if it's not taken.

The plant is rare; nonexistent in many habitats, except mesic woods.

During season (Sept. 1 to Nov. 1, inclusive), with restrictions, unearthing roots that can be worth what some call forest gold.

Harvesting the plant illegally can cost more than a root is worth, but some of the unscrupulous say “that’s the cost of doing business.”

On September 1, the digging season opens to those with a desire to uncover roots and sell them green, or dry them for a period and sell for a higher price per pound when dry, but lighter.

The history of ginseng digging in Wisconsin is calm compared to that portrayed in Luke Manget’s recent book, “Ginseng Diggers: A History of Root and Herb Gathering in Appalachia,” but still has a storied history dating back when few, or no, regulations existed.

A decade ago the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources had had enough with any diggers who were repeat violators, poachers and trespassers.

In 2013 the DNR law enforcement group probed with 42 two-warden teams in the field and at buyers’ counters to investigate, question, educate, observe, and learn why so many complaints, violations, misunderstandings, and trespasses occurred during this herb’s two-month season, and when closed, too.

All said, there are usually an estimated 1,000 annual diggers many of whom harvest ethically, legally, and care for and conserve the plant’s populations.

The plant, botanically Panix quinquefolius, has a perennial root system, the dig-worthy portion. A single stem emerges in early May and sports compound leaves, the number based in part on the root’s age. After 2-3 years, each compound leaf, called a prong, has five-leaflets, hence the plant’s specific word, quinquefolius, is the species’ Latin name, in part.

Almost as soon as the plant emerges, in a fashion much like a garden bean germinating, a flower bud is apparent. In July the flowers develop into green berries, which redden as summer turns to autumn. The five-parted leaves turn a golden October yellow, which along with the red berries, makes finding plants’ locations a little easier, and more exciting,

Even if the plants are left for another day, or another generation, the excitement is often still realized.

At times, regulations seemed confusing and sometimes were used as excuses for illegal acts of finding, digging, and selling.

During season, only plants with three or more leaves (prongs) may be dug, but if the leaflets, five per leaf, are incorrectly thought of as leaves, even the youngest plant would seemingly have at least three leaves.

Not true. A three-pronged plant has 15 leaflets, but only three leaves.

Saying that a plant’s age can be determined by the number of prongs is false. It’s no truer than aging a deer by his antler points.

Other falsehoods and errors were propagated by those communicating about ginseng. Wardens have reported citing diggers for harvesting from state-owned land, which is illegal (state parks, for example). After cited, some diggers would pull out a newspaper clipping showing where a reporter had written digging IS LEGAL on state-owned land. Again, this is wrong.

The diggers likely knew this to be wrong, otherwise they would not have carried the clipping.

Project Red Berry, in 2013, helped to educate diggers, changed regulations and pamphlets wording, impressed on buyers that diggers must have a license before digging, and not purchase the license when they come to sell root.

A few diggers were habitual violators and depending on the severity of the violation, may have had their digging privileges revoked for a period of years. This meant they could not legally sell root or even buy a license to dig and then sell. Some felt they had a loophole by digging illegally and sending a friend who purchased a legal license, to do the selling. That may have worked in some cases, but when a guy sends a woman who is dressed to dance and sports long, painted fingernails, wardens were likely to question who used the screwdriver to uproot the plant.

Large screwdrivers are a tool of trade for many diggers, ethical and otherwise.

Trespassing was common among some, less so these days because farmers are better educated about ginseng and may now know if it grows on their land.

Ginseng is not only about digging. Some landowners simply want the plant, which is federally and state-protected, to exist on their land and even look upon it as they would an orchid.

Respect the plant; harvest legally, if at all.

Most diggers do exactly that.