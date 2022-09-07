With autumn at the doorstep, start by looking small

Meteorologists try to haste autumn by proclaiming September through November as their fall season.

Thank them for that; starting early and extending the season is the way to go.

Stepping out of a truck or van near an arboretum or federal forest could have some scratching their heads, even putting down their camera and feeling a touch of humidity still in the air.

It isn’t too early, though, to notice another season’s approach. In fact, looking for southern Wisconsin’s small fall may be as good as it’s going to get in places. It can be spectacular in its own way if we oblige.

Take a moment to confine a search within an arm’s length. There are colors of autumn, shapes of mushrooms not seen since last autumn, and fruits dripping with dew, later even frost. Flowers, too, are now emphasizing new and different colors that usual summer tones and hues never had the chemistry to imagine.

But where are the miles of maple and aspen leaves?

They aren’t here and may never appear in southern Wisconsin’s diverse forests, finely divided wood lots and crop fields. Don’t despair, autumn has begun to show.

Take what’s here; use a macro lens rather than a wide-angle view.

This year especially, fungi are mushrooming. A mindset mycologist has already been sitting at his picnic table with a spread of colorful beauties, a bright orange chicken-of-the-woods polypore; a lemon yellow oyster, gilled and stalked mushroom; and a tan, gray and nearly white Maitake cauliflower-like clump of hyphae. All edible, too, but don’t go there if you don’t know.

In other draws, hillsides and coulees, pure white puffballs, coral fungi, toothy clumps, tiny bird’s nest cuties, and bizarre, colorful growths are where fungi have parasitized sumac leaves and elderberry stems with resulting oranges, yellows and banana-shaped tumors.

Still, they are all natural, all autumn.

Who could mistake cream colored or bluebird-blue gentians for summer flowers? Only autumn brings out the grand bottle gentian and cream gentian scattered among millions of goldenrods, sunflowers and sneezeweed, with Indian grass, big and little bluestem squeezed between.

Black walnut leaflets, albeit with help from fungal anthracnose, are as yellow as lemons. Vines of woodbine have been dropping red leaflets for a month.

Crops, too, are showing fall. Towering corn is no more only dark green; soybeans are about to yellow and drop their leaves and small fields of tobacco are nearly white as chlorophyll changes to nearly nothing but the faintest of yellows, nearly ghostly white in some varieties.

The sights, sounds, feels and flavors of autumn are expressed in oak and hickory hard mast falling and rupturing fruit coverings. Autumn can be treacherous walking, but driving over walnuts, acorns and hickory nuts gives autumn sounds of dry, brittle beauty.

Enjoy it from a car’s cabin, but be careful of the deer, turkeys, grouse, squirrels and chipmunks that were there first for the hard fruits.

Autumn has begun. There is much to enjoy with Wisconsin’s diverse fall vegetation, and reproduction, too.

Enjoy the small fall; it will not disappoint.