With Autumn’s season beginning soon, here are tips and key dates to keep in mind

Looking ahead to September, sturgeon hook and line anglers, root gatherers, waterfowl hunters, and upland game bird hunters will be more engaged.

The quiet crowds, not to be left out, will have choices to make every time they step outside, too.

It’s not too early to gaze at ripening plums, finishing grapes, clustered elderberries, and dropping hickory nuts, walnuts, butternuts and edible fungi.

Camping, hiking and photographing can wedge in with garnering wild things as well as some of the hunting escapades.

Season start with an early teal season is Sept. 1-9, and early Canada goose season extending to Sept. 15. Licenses, stamps and whether or not non-toxic shot is required are considerations, and in some cases the law. Mourning dove season runs a full three months. What type of shotshells do I need to hunt this migratory bird?

Doug Williams, at DW Sports Center in Portage reminds hunters to check ahead about shotgun shell availability, but right after knowing whether non-toxic shot will be required where and how they hunt.

“We have limited supplies of various gauges and shot sizes,” said Wally Banfi, at Wilderness Fish and Game in Sauk City.

“I’m actually having customers purchasing rifle cartridges for deer season thinking it’s not too early to pick them up for the November hunt,” says Don Martin, at Martin’s in Monroe. “I have a few shotgun slugs, but not all types.”

The sturgeon hook and line season, Sept. 3-30, will draw a hefty crowd from the Milwaukee area to places like Prairie du Sac to fish in the Wisconsin River. These are huge fish, the same species speared during winter from Lake Winnebago. This is an adventure non-participants might look in on, too. Nothing wrong with walking along the Wisconsin River and marveling at the gear, cooking, even tenting. Get lucky and see a landed fish? Maybe or hang out at the local registration station for awhile, too. Ginseng digging season (harvesting) begins Sept. 1 and ends Nov. 1. Diggers need a license, permission from landowners, and knowledge of what’s legal to harvest. If they camp in state parks, remember no digging is permitted on state-owned or managed lands. This includes state parks. A full list of license requirements, costs, stamps needed, and reduced rates for youth ages 11 and younger, first-time hunters, and those who have not hunted during the preceding 10 years appear there, too. In addition, hunters who recruit three first-time hunters, trappers or anglers are eligible for reduced fees.

Fishing continues, with the trout season closing Oct. 15.

“The rivers are muddy in places, but bait is selling well and some are finding fish in smaller streams, ponds and lakes,” Martin says.

Fishing has been good in the Madison lakes, says Banfi, a fishing guide and salesman in Sauk City.

“Walleyes, bluegills, and perch have been good, but watch the water temperature for muskies, like trout, warm water can make it difficult for a released fish to survive,” he said.

Wayne Smith commented that those who need to sight rifles should note that the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has adjusted use of the range at Yellowstone Lake and Wildlife Area. The range is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, from March 13 to Nov. 6, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, from Nov. 7 to March 12. The range is closed on Tuesdays.

Changes made to Yellowstone will be similar to other high-use shooting ranges in Columbia and Waushara counties. Check the DNR web pages for specific hours at other shooting ranges around the state.

A number of different clues beckon outdoors-minded individuals to step into the woods, fields, trails, canoes and ride on ATVs and UTVs. Some get much of what they desire from a country drive or ride through the roads in state parks.

If it’s pheasants later in fall, Banfi says buy loads now.

“The deer loads we ordered last year are just coming in,” he said. “Wildlife are getting more active, earlier in the afternoon. Those hunters with food plots are seeing the results; bucks are still in velvet, but fawns’ spots are fading out.”

Williams’ list of autumn-like clues of what’s coming is extensive including die-down of understory plants. Weeds are looking different, weathered he calls it, except for ragweed and goldenrod, they are extending up and looking fresh. Fruit are filling out. Animals are eating more, and rabbits are 2/3 grown. Printed copies of Wisconsin Hunting Regulation should be on the counters soon and an autumn outlook by DNR specialists will appear online by August’s end, they say. Autumn is about color, too, and leaves, miles square in the north, are take-home memories. However, plants, animals and mushrooms use clues, too, and not all the same as temperatures change, humidity becomes tolerable and light periods wane.

In southern Wisconsin fall comes at bits and pieces, too, and don’t overlook the little things, a few leaves on sumac, birch, elm, walnut and even aspen and poison ivy.

Small fall need not be a disappointment but a chance to admire blues, yellows and eventually reds and bronzes dominating and putting green in the minority.

Ragweeds, both species, are roadside and so are white-flowering wild cucumber vines; they’re in huge bunches. Expect to see more deer movement as they are pushed out by harvesting.

This is a time most have been anticipating, It will slip past but absorb as much as possible, including the pleasant weather.