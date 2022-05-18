Registration open for Dells Athletic Club Super Fit Kids Summer Activities Team

Registration is now open for the Dells Athletic Club Super Fit Kids Summer Activities Team.

The Super Fit Kids Team is for kids ages 5-12 and will meet every Tuesday and Thursday starting June 7 at 10:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Led by Dells Athletic Club co-owner and trainer Stephanie Morter, attendees will partake in fun, kid friendly workouts, as well as games, special activities, a lunch and healthy snacks, and scheduled learning adventures.

Among the skills attendees will learn is the ability to plant and take care of their own garden.

Members will also have daily games and activities, with planned adventures including Wizard Quest, Wisconsin Dells Deer Park, Bowling, Pirates Cove mini golf, pool days, trail hiking, trips to Devils Lake State Park, park days and fishing.

For pricing and more information contact dellsathleticclub@gmail.com or 608-678-2332.

