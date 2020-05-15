Reporter recognized by Wisconsin Newspaper Association with sports feature

Daily Citizen Sports Reporter Mark McMullen was recognized for his work by the Wisconsin Newspaper Association.
McMullen’s article about Natalie Dibert overcoming her disability with dancing earned a second place in Division C for Sports Feature.
The Wisconsin Newspaper Association holds an annual competition to recognize the best work of journalists across the state. Awards are judged by circulation category.
McMullen has worked for Capital Newspapers since August of 2014.
