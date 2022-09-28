How a Mauston grad trained and completed a 100-mile ultramarathon

Chad Lubinski had been wavering on running a 100-mile ultramarathon for the last six years.

What finally pushed him to do one was shockingly an injury. In 2020, he hiked through the John Muir Trail in California and upon returning home to Oregon, where he’s lived since 2014, he was training in jujitsu where he tore his right bicep. However, he still felt he could conquer an ultramarathon because of the hiking experience.

Lubinski played football at Mauston and didn’t take up running until after he graduated.

“Running came to me where I was always trying to push my comfort zone,” Lubinski said. “Whenever you go on a run, you get there and the first thing your brain says to you is, ‘I just want to be done.’

“That’s the whole time. I wanted to get past that because there’s a lot of self-talk in running. You can convince yourself not to go or quit early. You can also do the opposite and I thought if you can conquer that, then it extrapolates to other places in your life, too.”

In December 2020, he completed the 50K Frozen Trail Run Fest in 6 hours, 32 minutes and 12 seconds, which was good for 18th. The 2010 Mauston High School graduate went on to compete in a 50-mile race in Oregon called the Wy’east Wonder on June 12, 2021. He finished in 11:44:27, which put him at 118th.

Lubinski wanted to push himself beyond the 50-mile ultramarathons and fulfill a bucket list item. One month ago, he set out to conquer the 100-mile Oregon Cascades 100.

This trail run featured 12,000 feet of elevation gain and 12,500 feet of elevation drop, according to the event’s website. He finished in 31:23:51 to finish 114th on Aug. 27.

Blake Hilty won the male event with a time of 18:51:39. Lubinski paced himself and made it prior to the 32-hour cutoff.

“That’s absolutely blasting through it, but that’s somebody that’s an elite runner,” Lubinski said. “That’s their life, so I’m cool.”

Chad Lubinski Chad Lubinski poses with the belt buckle he earned after completing the Oregon Cascades 100 in August.

Doubling up on miles and taking elevation into account, Lubinski developed a race plan. He said he was laid back the first 50 miles because he didn’t want to burn himself out.

He wanted to keep his heart rate low and chose to walk up hill, knowing the elevation gain would raise his heart rate, and run down hill.

“There were a lot of people that went out pretty hard and they ended up dropping at some of the later aid stations because they just went out way too hard,” Lubinski said.

The race offered 14 aid stations with food. There were also cutoff times, which Lubinski said if you were too slow to get to, they’d not allow you to use the aid station.

“You have to be cognizant of that and they’re in the middle of nowhere, some of these aid stations,” he said. “… It’s actually a good way of breaking up the race. Instead of looking at it as 100 miles, I would break it up by, ‘I just need to get to the next aid station.’”

The back 50 miles ended up becoming a problem for Lubinski. He said used a pacer, Ozy Ogbomb of Nevada, for 33 miles through the night.

“It was super cold,” Lubinski said. “We didn’t bring enough layers and it got super cold on the mountains. We had to just keep moving. It was really funny because we couldn’t stop at any of the aid stations anyways. We were close on time anyways. We would grab some broth to warm up and we would have to just keep moving because we were so cold. We would get these different pacers that you could have.”

Lubinski needed to go faster in the last 18 miles of the race because he was getting too close to the cutoffs than he was comfortable with. He also only had six hours to complete it in order to get a trophy.

“I was a little bit concerned with that because my ankles and shin splints were starting to flare up,” he said. “I was going to super, super slow. I was trying to really go as fast as I could, which was basically like a trot at that point. I was probably going as fast as a toddler crawling at that point.”

Chad Lubinski Chad Lubinski, right, takes a slice of pizza and is eating some fruit while at an aid station during the Oregon Cascades 100 back in late August.

Lubinski’s training kicked in. He would run around 30 miles a week, which he said is light work for an ultramarathon. He’d also done a lot of mountaineering in the cascade mountains.

“I think that helped me a lot because when you’re running in these ultras, it’s time on feet,” he said. “How long can you go time on feet and how can you deal with sleep deprivation? The mountaineering that we were doing, we would go 20½ hours to summit Mount Rainier. That was a really good training to being on your feet all day and dealing with sleep deprivation. We did a lot of that throughout the spring and summer, and with a lot of running.”

From training to the actual competition, it was tough for Lubinski. He said he didn’t think he could do a 100-mile race like this early on. So the question that bears asking is why compete in one?

“I ask myself that all the time, especially when I’m in the middle of these things,” he said. “I think, for me, I’m trying to find where my potential is. … This was just one of those bucket list things that I was like, ‘I’m not sure if I can do this, but if I can do it, it also opens the door for a bunch of other opportunities.’ Now after doing it, you look back on it and say, ‘I just ran 100 miles, so I can do a lot of other stuff.’ It’s a big confidence booster.”