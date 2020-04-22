RUNNING: Mother-son duo from Columbus complete virtual Milwaukee Half Marathon

Because of the virtual nature of the event, runners did not have to complete their distance — full marathon, half marathon or 5K — on April 11. The event’s website says participants can run whenever they have time, and in fact, photos and times are still being posted to the event’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MkeRunFest.

Participants also were shipped their bibs and any apparel they ordered — T-shirts, zip-up shirts, etc. — in time to have when they did choose to run. Rosanne and her Drew got theirs on April 10.

“I said we’re doing it no matter what and we’re doing it on that day,” Rosanne said. “Some people just get their bib numbers, shirts and they’re fine with it. We put our minds to it, we trained for it, and so we’re going to do it.”

Before they ran the 13.1 miles on April 11, Rosanne said they mapped out a course around the country roads of Columbus that brought them into town and finished at their home. They woke up that Saturday morning, put on their running gear and race bibs and set out on their journey at 6:30 a.m.