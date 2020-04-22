RUNNING: Mother-son duo from Columbus complete virtual Milwaukee Half Marathon

Rosanne Benson and her son, Drew, both share the love of running.
The Columbus residents have been running together for multiple years now, and have participated in half marathons, 10Ks, 5Ks and, just for fun, two-mile runs.
For the past two years they both participated in the Milwaukee Half Marathon, an event sponsored by the Milwaukee Bucks. This year, though, the event, which was scheduled for April 11, was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Halfway canceled, anyway. Because in its place, event organizers put on a virtual half marathon, where participants still ran the requisite 13.1 miles but did so on their own and posted their times and photos to the Milwaukee Marathon Facebook page.
“It was definitely harder because the excitement of the atmosphere in Milwaukee during the event is amazing,” Rosanne said. “There are bands on street corners. There are people everywhere ringing bells. It’s definitely a lot more fun and the finish is a lot more fun. They have a big band. They have a tent and they do announcements. There’s a guy on the speaker announcing every person crossing the finish line and there are thousands of people watching the event.
“And (with the virtual event), it’s like, ‘Oh, we just ran 13.1 miles.’ It was definitely not as fun, but it’s the coolest experience to run a half marathon.”
Because of the virtual nature of the event, runners did not have to complete their distance — full marathon, half marathon or 5K — on April 11. The event’s website says participants can run whenever they have time, and in fact, photos and times are still being posted to the event’s Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/MkeRunFest.
Participants also were shipped their bibs and any apparel they ordered — T-shirts, zip-up shirts, etc. — in time to have when they did choose to run. Rosanne and her Drew got theirs on April 10.
“I said we’re doing it no matter what and we’re doing it on that day,” Rosanne said. “Some people just get their bib numbers, shirts and they’re fine with it. We put our minds to it, we trained for it, and so we’re going to do it.”
Before they ran the 13.1 miles on April 11, Rosanne said they mapped out a course around the country roads of Columbus that brought them into town and finished at their home. They woke up that Saturday morning, put on their running gear and race bibs and set out on their journey at 6:30 a.m.
“We went out in the country and it was beautiful at 6:30 in the morning,” said Rosanne, who finished with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes following in the footsteps of her son’s time of 1:29:46. “The sun just came up and the country roads were pretty isolated. Then we came back into town and people were out and about in cars. I don’t think people knew what we were doing. We still wore our bibs with our bib numbers, so people were probably looking at us like, ‘What are you two doing?’”
Roseanne and Drew didn’t care, though. They wanted to finish because of the hard work they put into it.
Drew, a freshman at Wayland Academy this school year who competed in cross country in the fall and was set to compete in track and field this spring prior to the COVID-19 pandemic putting a stop to high school sports — the spring season was officially canceled by the WIAA on Tuesday — said he trains six days a week. His mother, who is a radiologist specialist at UW Health, said she tries to train three to four days a week.
Like his mom, Drew said the virtual event couldn’t match the experience of the actual event.
“You didn’t have the crowd or the people cheering you on,” he said. “It wasn’t the same finish — when you finish (in Milwaukee), you get to ring the bell if you got a personal record. This year, it was you finish and you’re at home. That’s it.
“It’s just a weird feeling. It was different. I love running. Running relaxes me, so it doesn’t matter where I run. It’s always fun.”
It was Rosanne’s third time doing the Milwaukee Marathon. For the 15-year-old Drew, it was his second time after taking third out of 27 runners in his age group last year with a time of 1:35:48, which earned him a top-finisher medal. Overall, he placed 135th out of 3,716 participants and was the 114th male. Meantime, Rosanne was 1,930th out of 3,716 participants.
Drew cut his one-mile pace down to 6:50 this year from 7:19 a year ago, while the 48-year-old Roseanne was a little bit off last year’s pace in large part because her training in the two months prior to the race was limited due to the fact she was sick.
Still, both are pleased to have followed through on what they started despite the pandemic doing its best to get in the way.
“It’s a sense of accomplishment,” Drew said. “You feel like you did something.”
