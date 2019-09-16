DeFOREST — Lindsay Propst has had better days than the one she had Monday.
Physically, anyway — because when all was said and done, her emotions certainly were well.
The No. 2 singles player on Beaver Dam’s prep girls tennis team overcame a stomach bug — one that forced her to briefly leave the court — and defeated DeForest’s Lauren Armstrong in straight sets, 6-4, 6-4, to help the Golden Beavers come away with a 4-3 victory over the host Norskies, providing a big boost to their Badger North Conference title hopes.
“That was a special kind of effort from her today,” said Beaver Dam coach Ryan Radig, who admitted that had Propst gone to a third set, he likely would have forfeited the match in order to make sure the junior’s illness didn’t put her at risk of injuring herself.
“I was tempted to stop her even while she was winning at a couple of instances, just because I could tell she didn’t feel 100 percent,” he added. “But she insisted, through a couple of tears, that she was going to finish it out.”
Her reasoning was simple: With Beaver Dam sporting an undefeated 3-0 record in conference play heading into the meet and with the Norskies also positioned as one of the conference title contenders, Propst didn’t want to let her team down.
“She stayed at school all day — she really wanted to play,” Radig said. “She understood how important this match was for our team, and she knew that if she didn’t play that our chances of winning would go down.
“I found out before the match that she had been feeling nauseous all day, but she was insistent on playing.”
Propst led the second set 5-1 before dropping three straight games to make things interesting again, but she was able to hold serve in the 10th game to get the victory.
It was a nerve-wracking finish to the match for Radig, whose team led 3-2 at the time and needed either Propst to hold on or the No. 3 doubles team of Brooklyn Torres and Emily Gabel to win a third set against Annie Manzi and Ashley Hegarty in order to win the meet.
But he was able to breathe a sigh of relief as soon as Armstrong’s groundstroke return sailed beyond the baseline, giving Propst match point.
“Now that she’s finished,” Radig said, “we can look back and talk about how well she battled and dealt with all of the emotions that come with feeling sick and hurt and against a girl who’s not giving you an inch.”
Meanwhile, Beaver Dam’s No. 2 doubles team of Madelyn Connaughty and Abby Okon also won a critical match that could have swung either way, bouncing back from a second-set defeat to win 6-1, 1-6, 6-1.
“That was a weird (score),” Radig said. “That’s kind of been typical of them for the year — they’ll play some sets where they look great and then some sets where they make me want to pull what long hair I have left out.”
In the third set, it was the former — and the reason was that Connaughty and Okon made the necessary adjustments not to have another lackluster set like in the second.
“One of the things we told them they had to do was they had to start moving their feet a little bit more and be a little bit more crisp when they’re going cross court,” Radig said. “In doubles, you can’t float balls over the middle and if you’re not moving your feet, you’re generally not going to hit the ball as well as you want — as clean as you want. Credit to DeForest, they were putting away volleys in the second set and we were making it easy for them.
“So we took that away and started hitting crisp balls, and then when you do that, your opponent has to hit a more challenging ball with a little bit more pace — and (that leads to) floaters. We started poaching a little bit more and taking away the net, which in doubles is a huge advantage.”
Beaver Dam’s other two winners Monday were Morgan Nelson at No. 1 singles (6-2, 6-1 over Leah Miller) and Riley Smith at No. 3 singles (6-1, 6-1 over Sydney Hahn).
You have free articles remaining.
Radig said Nelson, a senior who has qualified for the WIAA Division 1 state tournament all three years so far, is starting to round into form.
“At the beginning of the year, she kind of struggled a little bit, maybe was overhitting and maybe expectations got to her a little bit,” he said. “(Miller) is a girl who normally would give Morgan some fits and Morgan took care of her pretty easily. Morgan really just came out and hit good, solid balls.
“It was nice to see her have a stress-free win, because there have been a few where we’ve had to grit the teeth a little bit and kind of really grind and come up with, ‘How can we get her through this?’ Today, it was not that — she just took care of business.”
So did Smith.
“She’s been the easiest kid to coach all year,” Radig said. “She’s won a ton of matches at No. 3 singles for us, and honestly, she does nothing special — except she will get back every ball; she works hard for every point; and she’s one of our biggest competitors that we’ve got on the team.
“So going into matches like this, I usually don’t have to worry about her too much because she knows the game plan — she knows her strengths, she knows her weaknesses and she plays to her strengths and she stays away from her weaknesses.”
The Golden Beavers now will try to finish out the dual meet portion of the season undefeated when they face Portage on Thursday and fellow unbeaten Sauk Prairie on Monday — both in Beaver Dam.
“The margin is razor thin,” said Radig, whose team squeaked by Waunakee 4-3 and will be taking on a Sauk team that edged DeForest by the same score. “We’ve got to show up and play every day — we showed up to play against Waunakee, had a couple great third sets, and today obviously we showed up (again).”
BEAVER DAM 4, DeFOREST 3
Singles: No. 1 — Morgan Nelson, BD, def. Leah Miller, 6-2, 6-1. No. 2 — Lindsay Propst, BD, def. Lauren Armstrong, 6-4, 6-4. No. 3 — Riley Smith, BD, def. Sydney Hahn, 6-1, 6-1. No. 4 — Sam Schaeffer, DeFo, def. Grayce Klawitter, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: No. 1 — Cecile Fuchs/Samantha Fuchs, DeFo, def. Hannah Budde/Abby Kiesow, 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 — Madelyn Connaughty/Abby Okon, BD, def. Mikayla Beckman/Amber Fabian, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1. No. 3 — Annie Manzi/Ashley Hegarty, DeFo, def. Brooklyn Torres/Emily Gabel, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.
At DeForest.
BEAVER DAM 4, DeFOREST 3</&hspag3>
Singles: No. 1 — Morgan Nelson, BD, def. Leah Miller, 6-2, 6-1. No. 2 — Lindsay Propst, BD, def. Lauren Armstrong, 6-4, 6-4. No. 3 — Riley Smith, BD, def. Sydney Hahn, 6-1, 6-1. No. 4 — Sam Schaeffer, DeFo, def. Grayce Klawitter, 6-4, 7-5.
Doubles: No. 1 — Cecile Fuchs/Samantha Fuchs, DeFo, def. Hannah Budde/Abby Kiesow, 6-2, 6-0. No. 2 — Madelyn Connaughty/Abby Okon, BD, def. Mikayla Beckman/Amber Fabian, 6-1, 1-6, 6-1. No. 3 — Annie Manzi/Ashley Hegarty, DeFo, def. Brooklyn Torres/Emily Gabel, 6-4, 5-7, 7-5.
At DeForest.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)