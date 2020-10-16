GIRLS TENNIS: Waupun's Alysa Pattee ends career in style — with a win at state tourney

Qualifying for this season’s WIAA Division 2 girls tennis state tournament was certainly an accomplishment for Waupun senior Alysa Pattee.
It wasn’t accomplishment enough, as it turns out.
Pattee made sure she wasn’t one and done at Sports Core Health and Racquet Club in Kohler, winning 6-4, 6-2 over Rice Lake’s Alexa Robarge in Thursday morning’s opening round before bowing out with a 6-2, 6-0 loss to eighth-seeded Kate Smith of Racine St. Catherine’s in this morning’s second round.
“A lot of girls don’t get to say that,” Pattee said of winning at least one match at state. “And it was a big opportunity for Waupun because we haven’t (had a girl make it to state) in a really long time — I have no idea when the last time (was).”
Pattee (10-3) started off slow against Robarge (8-9), winning the first game but then dropping the next three.
“Then my coaches came over to me and they told me what strategies to use — they were telling me to hit deep to her because she has a hard time picking it up,” Pattee said. “And my serves were getting better throughout the games.”
It worked, and Pattee won five of the next games to take the set. She didn’t slow up after that, either.
“I just kept my momentum going,” she said. “I knew I had it in the bag — I couldn’t give up on it. So I told myself I had to break her serves and I could not let her get points — I had to keep going.”
Going up against Smith — the lowest of the tournament’s eight seeded players — proved much more challenging. Pattee did take the two games in the opening set but couldn’t muster anything after that.
“I tried with my serves but she returned mostly all of them,” Pattee said of her plan of attack to try and spring the upset. “I was told by my coach that I had to hit deep because she takes a really long time to wind up her backhand, but she pretty much dominated that match.”
Smith (17-3) went on to lose 6-0, 6-2 to Madison Edgewood’s Baluck Deang (11-1) in the quarterfinals.
Meantime for Pattee, the end to her career was a touch bitter but mostly just sweet.
“I’m happy for myself that I made it to state my last year of school because this has been my journey for a while now,” she said. “I accomplished it and I’m just thrilled — I’m somewhat disappointed that I lost (today) but I’m overall happy with how I did this season.”
Follow Dan on Twitter @Danny_Larson_8 or contact him at 920-356-6753.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!