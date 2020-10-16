GIRLS TENNIS: Waupun's Alysa Pattee ends career in style — with a win at state tourney

Qualifying for this season’s WIAA Division 2 girls tennis state tournament was certainly an accomplishment for Waupun senior Alysa Pattee.

It wasn’t accomplishment enough, as it turns out.

Pattee made sure she wasn’t one and done at Sports Core Health and Racquet Club in Kohler, winning 6-4, 6-2 over Rice Lake’s Alexa Robarge in Thursday morning’s opening round before bowing out with a 6-2, 6-0 loss to eighth-seeded Kate Smith of Racine St. Catherine’s in this morning’s second round.

“A lot of girls don’t get to say that,” Pattee said of winning at least one match at state. “And it was a big opportunity for Waupun because we haven’t (had a girl make it to state) in a really long time — I have no idea when the last time (was).”

Pattee (10-3) started off slow against Robarge (8-9), winning the first game but then dropping the next three.

“Then my coaches came over to me and they told me what strategies to use — they were telling me to hit deep to her because she has a hard time picking it up,” Pattee said. “And my serves were getting better throughout the games.”

It worked, and Pattee won five of the next games to take the set. She didn’t slow up after that, either.