TENNIS: Wheelchair no problem for Waupun grad Brett Wolf, who's thriving on tennis court

But he has since received a $2,000 grant through Challenged Athletes Foundation and also saved up $500, allowing him to afford a $2,500 sports wheelchair that has slanted wheels which allow him to turn faster.

Wolf started using the new wheelchair in July, 2019, at the third tournament he entered, this one in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

“It made it more fun because I felt like I was able to compete a little easier now,” Wolf said. “I still have to improve my game, but it’s a lot easier to move.”

Wolf has participated in tournaments at least once a month for the last year and a half. They have taken him all over the country, with stops in Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Georgia and Texas.

Wolf said his best memory is from when he won a doubles championship match at the Spartan Tournament in East Lansing, Michigan, last year.

Wolf normally travels alone and said as a result trips can sometimes get pricey and boring.

He said he spends upward of $500 per tournament, with money going toward tournament fees, gas, hotel nights and food.

“I take it month by month,” Wolf said. “It all depends on if I have enough money. I want to do this for quite a while. I want to improve my game and get better.”