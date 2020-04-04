TENNIS: Wheelchair no problem for Waupun grad Brett Wolf, who's thriving on tennis court

WAUPUN — Attend any Waupun High School sporting event throughout the school year and you’re likely to see 2012 graduate Brett Wolf watching on.
The 26-year-old can usually be seen decked out in the school colors, chilling in his wheelchair, cheering on the Warriors.
In high school, Wolf was a manager for the football team, and participated in the 100-meter and 400-meter wheelchair events on the track and field team. He was also the statistician for the boys basketball team — and in the years after high school, he’s helped out the girls basketball team as well.
“If people know me, sports is very well my passion,” said Wolf, who’s been the statistician for the Laconia girls basketball team for the last two seasons.
But there was something missing in the years after he graduated high school: He needed to scratch his itch to compete again.
In the spring of 2018, Wolf started looking for ways to fill that void. But for him, finding an answer wasn’t as easy as it is for most. He couldn’t just join a rec league or go play a pick-up game at the park or local gym.
For Wolf filling the void was a lot more complicated. He’s in a wheelchair because he was diagnosed with type 3 Larsen Syndrome — a rare genetic disorder that causes abnormalities of the bones — when he was born, and because of that, opportunities to play sports aren’t quite as prevalent as they are for his peers.
He found luck with Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association, which is based out of Wausau and offers a long list of wheelchair sports, including basketball, bowling and tennis.
Wolf doesn’t like contact sports, so basketball was out of the question. He set his mind on playing tennis — a sport he’d only played before during gym class in high school.
“The biggest thing I need to work on is the movement of the game,” Wolf said. “It’s my speed of getting to the ball. The game itself, I knew what the rules were.”
Wolf said he received his first tennis racket through Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association, but in 2019 he bought one for $300 when he was in Las Vegas participating in a tournament.
Wolf practices once a week together with Jackie Egelhoff, his instructor through Wisconsin Adaptive Sports Association, and Jack Werner, who he met in Madison. He also practices in the racquetball room at the YMCA of Dodge County whenever he has some free time.
He said his serves have been consistent and his returns have gotten better over time. In October, 2018, he traveled to Chicago to play in his first tournament. Wolf said the first two tournaments he competed at — the second one was in Louisiana — were difficult for him because his everyday wheelchair gave him a limited range of motion.
But he has since received a $2,000 grant through Challenged Athletes Foundation and also saved up $500, allowing him to afford a $2,500 sports wheelchair that has slanted wheels which allow him to turn faster.
Wolf started using the new wheelchair in July, 2019, at the third tournament he entered, this one in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
“It made it more fun because I felt like I was able to compete a little easier now,” Wolf said. “I still have to improve my game, but it’s a lot easier to move.”
Wolf has participated in tournaments at least once a month for the last year and a half. They have taken him all over the country, with stops in Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Georgia and Texas.
Wolf said his best memory is from when he won a doubles championship match at the Spartan Tournament in East Lansing, Michigan, last year.
Wolf normally travels alone and said as a result trips can sometimes get pricey and boring.
He said he spends upward of $500 per tournament, with money going toward tournament fees, gas, hotel nights and food.
“I take it month by month,” Wolf said. “It all depends on if I have enough money. I want to do this for quite a while. I want to improve my game and get better.”
By last November the monthly costs had gotten to be too much, so Wolf started a GofundMe page, which has helped him raise over $1,100 as of this past February — enough to cover the cost of about three tournaments, he said.
Wolf said he doesn’t normally spend much time exploring when he’s on the road for tournaments, in part because he doesn’t want expenses to add up, but also for another reason.
“People ask me if I explore and I honestly don’t,” he said. “It’s just because I get tired out. We’re usually at the tennis court all day. By the time we get done it’s 7 p.m., or 8 p.m. at night. I don’t really go out. I’m too tired out.”
Turning his tennis tournaments into vacations was never the point anyway.
The point was to enrich his everyday life.
“It is fun. I like the competition,” Wolf said. “You get to meet different people and make new friends along the way.”
Follow Mark McMullen on Twitter @mmcmull2 or contact him at 920-356-6754.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!