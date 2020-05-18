THIS DAY IN SPORT HISTORY: Pardeeville baseball downs Randolph, 10-1, for Hebl's 200th win

May 18, 2006
The Pardeeville baseball team coasted to a 10-1 win over Randolph that gave then head coach Bill Hebl his 200th career win. The Bulldogs, which won their ninth game out of their last 10, surrendered the Rockets lone run in the top of the first inning, but quickly bit back. Pardeeville scored all 10 of its runs over the next five innings, including a four-run second, to create momentum and pull away. Ryan Banks went 4-for-4, Jon Parker went 3-for-3 and Eric Sommers added a double to lead the Bulldogs.
May 18, 2000
Mark McGwire homered three times and drove in all seven runs in the St. Louis Cardinals’ 7-2 win over the Philadelphia Phillies, giving him 539 career roundtrippers to break a tie with Mickey Mantle. The multi-homer game was also the 64th of McGwire’s career, breaking a tie with Willie Mays for second most all-time. Babe Ruth has 72. Barry Bonds (71) and Sammy Sosa (69) eventually passed McGwire, who finished his career with 67.
May 18, 1993
The Portage baseball team got a combined one-hitter from Clyde Masten, Scott Bauer and Joe Zydowsky as it cruised past Baraboo, 11-2, to remain unbeaten in South Central Conference play. A seven-run second inning was all the SCC champs needed to down the rival Thunderbirds. Joel Leeland delivered a two-run double and Dave Scheible and Bauer each added RBI singles in the frame. Baraboo responded with a two-run top of the third but the Warriors scored the final four runs of the game. Leeland went 3-for-4 while Bauer added a pair of hits to power Portage.
May 18, 1987
The Portage boys golf team captured its second straight South Central Conference championship by winning the final SCC dual meet of the season at Portage Country Club. The Warriors shot a meet-best 156, edging out Baraboo by three strokes for their sixth dual win of the season. Portage finished with a league-high 61½ out of 64 possible points. Scott Braun shot a 3-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors for the season with a 41 average. Jim Van Epps shot a 42 to finish runner-up on the year while Jeff Gaskell, the previous league champion, shot a 37 to finish third overall on the year.
May 18, 1978
The Pardeeville girls track and field team edged out Princeton to win the Dual County Conference meet. The Bulldogs, who finished runners-up to the Tigers the previous year, scored a meet-high 99 points, narrowly topping the Tigers (95½). Pardeeville won four events and three of the seven new conference records. Kara Hughes led the way for Pardeeville with a pair of new league records in the 1,600 meters (5 minutes, 30.8 seconds) and 800-yard run (2:28.2). The Bulldogs team of Brenda Allen, Gretchen Guenther, Jody Felton and Becky Polnow also rewrote the record books by winning the 1,600 relay in 4:20.9. Rio’s Lynn Dott also set a pair of new records for the Vikings as she swept the throwing events, winning the shot put with a record mark of 36 feet, 10½ inches and the discus (106-5). Poynette’s 440-yard relay team of Lois Barger, Donna Ashmore, Mary Hebel and Carol Brockel set a new record time of 53.6 seconds, while Cambiria’s Mary Watters and Thea Herman tied the league record in the 220-yard dash (27.6) and high jump (4-11), respectively.
May 18, 1971
The Portage girls track and field moved to 2-1 on the season with a 42½-24½ win over Pardeeville. While in its first year of competition, the Warriors won six of eight events led by three victories from Cindy Lehman. Lehman won the 100-yard dashi n a time of 12.4 seconds and added wins in the 50-yard dash (6.5) and long jump (14 feet, 4¾ inches).
May 18, 1967
The Rio baseball team stormed back with a five-run seventh inning to earn a 5-4 win over Randolph to earn a share of a second straight Dual County Conference championship. The Rockets raced out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and added another run in the top of the third for a comfortable 4-0 cushion. Rio stayed the course however, and ultimately broke through in the home half of the final inning. George Scott went 3-for-4 and hammered a two-run home run in rally with a double, while Jerry Mallon added a pair of hits.
May 18, 1933
It was announced that the first All-Star Game between the National League and the American League would be played on July 6 at Comiskey Park, the home of the AL’s Chicago White Sox, as part of the Chicago World’s Fair, a celebration of the city’s 100th anniversary.
