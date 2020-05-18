THIS DAY IN SPORT HISTORY: Pardeeville baseball downs Randolph, 10-1, for Hebl's 200th win

May 18, 1987

The Portage boys golf team captured its second straight South Central Conference championship by winning the final SCC dual meet of the season at Portage Country Club. The Warriors shot a meet-best 156, edging out Baraboo by three strokes for their sixth dual win of the season. Portage finished with a league-high 61½ out of 64 possible points. Scott Braun shot a 3-over-par 37 to earn medalist honors for the season with a 41 average. Jim Van Epps shot a 42 to finish runner-up on the year while Jeff Gaskell, the previous league champion, shot a 37 to finish third overall on the year.

May 18, 1978

The Pardeeville girls track and field team edged out Princeton to win the Dual County Conference meet. The Bulldogs, who finished runners-up to the Tigers the previous year, scored a meet-high 99 points, narrowly topping the Tigers (95½). Pardeeville won four events and three of the seven new conference records. Kara Hughes led the way for Pardeeville with a pair of new league records in the 1,600 meters (5 minutes, 30.8 seconds) and 800-yard run (2:28.2). The Bulldogs team of Brenda Allen, Gretchen Guenther, Jody Felton and Becky Polnow also rewrote the record books by winning the 1,600 relay in 4:20.9. Rio’s Lynn Dott also set a pair of new records for the Vikings as she swept the throwing events, winning the shot put with a record mark of 36 feet, 10½ inches and the discus (106-5). Poynette’s 440-yard relay team of Lois Barger, Donna Ashmore, Mary Hebel and Carol Brockel set a new record time of 53.6 seconds, while Cambiria’s Mary Watters and Thea Herman tied the league record in the 220-yard dash (27.6) and high jump (4-11), respectively.