THIS DAY IN SPORT HISTORY: Portage boys golf won conference titles in 2007 and 1989

May 16, 2007
Led by Lee Swan’s 77, the Portage boys golf team won the Badger North Conference golf meet in Spring Green, and in the process, claimed the program’s first conference championship since 2004. Portage beat runner-up Baraboo by six shots, thanks in part to No. 5 golfer Mitch Seubert carding Portage’s second best score on the day with an 82. Portage also got a pair of 85s from Jon Vaughn and Chase Dohmen to shoot a team score of 329. Swan’s 5-over-par 77 earned him medalist honors.
May 16, 2006
Matt Kabele’s one-hitter led the Portage baseball team to a 2-0 victory over host Sauk Prairie. Kabele lost his no-hit bid when Sauk Prairie’s Jason Ballweg singled in the sixth inning. Kabele struck out six and walked three. Portage took a 1-0 lead on Jon Heesch’s RBI triple in the first inning. Portage went up 2-0 in the fifth when Devin Bressers scored all the way from second base when Sauk Prairie catcher Chucky Schara threw the ball into the Sauk Prairie dugout to get a dry ball. The win improved Portage to 7-2 in the Badger North Conference, and kept the Warriors just one-half game behind league-leading Baraboo. … Portage’s Becky Anderson and Megan Nachreiner won conference championships for the Warriors girls track team at the Badger North Conference Meet in Baraboo. Anderson won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 7 ½ inches, while Nachreiner won the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 8 inches.
May 16, 2004
Milwaukee Brewers ace Ben Sheets struck out franchise-record 18 batters leading the Brewers to a 4-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves at Miller Park. It was the most strikeouts since Randy Johnson tied a major league record with 20 in May of 2001. The previous career high for Sheets was 10 strikeouts. The previous franchise record was 14 strikeouts set by Moose Haas in 1978.
May 16, 2003
Portage slugger Ryan Kaufman hit three home runs to lead the Warriors baseball team to an 8-5 victory over DeForest in the second game of a doubleheader. Kaufman was intentionally walked in his final at bat of the game, denying him the opportunity to go for a fourth homer. … Justin Ostrowski’s personal best throw of 53 feet, 2 inches was good enough to finish first at the Wisconsin Dells Invitational and helped lead the Portage boys track team to a first place finish at the annual meet. Other individual winners form the Portage boys were Kyle Stanley in the high jump and Nate Drury in the long jump.
May 16, 1994
Behind a three-hitter from senior Brent Lentz, the Westfield baseball team clinched the Dual County Conference championship with a 3-0 victory over Montello. Lentz struck out 11 batters and allowed no walks. Montello sophomore ace Eric Drew struck out eight and walked three to take the loss.
May 16, 1991
The Westfield boys track and field team scored 218 points on its way to easily winning an eighth straight Dual County Conference championship. Ken McKay led the Pioneers with victories in the 100 meters, 200 meters, long jump and triple jump, while Troy Gorton won the 1,600 and 3,200 meters.
May 16, 1989
The Portage golf team finished in second place at the South Central Conference golf meet in Sparta behind the host Spartans, but that was good enough for the Warriors to clinch their fourth straight SCC championship. Leading the Warriors was Jeff Gaskell with a 2-over-par 38. Other individual results for Portage included a 39 from Scott Anthes, a 41 from Ken Mlsna and a 42 from Aaron Atkinson.
May 16, 1987
Charlie Liebrandt held the Milwaukee Brewers to just a bunt single, leading the Kansas City Royals to a 13-0 victory. The loss was a team-record tying 10th loss in a row. The Brewers, who started the season with a major-league record-tying 13 wins in a row, dropped to 20-13 overall with the loss and into third place in the AL East behind New York and Toronto.
