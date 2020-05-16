THIS DAY IN SPORT HISTORY: Portage boys golf won conference titles in 2007 and 1989

May 16, 2007

Led by Lee Swan’s 77, the Portage boys golf team won the Badger North Conference golf meet in Spring Green, and in the process, claimed the program’s first conference championship since 2004. Portage beat runner-up Baraboo by six shots, thanks in part to No. 5 golfer Mitch Seubert carding Portage’s second best score on the day with an 82. Portage also got a pair of 85s from Jon Vaughn and Chase Dohmen to shoot a team score of 329. Swan’s 5-over-par 77 earned him medalist honors.

May 16, 2006

Matt Kabele’s one-hitter led the Portage baseball team to a 2-0 victory over host Sauk Prairie. Kabele lost his no-hit bid when Sauk Prairie’s Jason Ballweg singled in the sixth inning. Kabele struck out six and walked three. Portage took a 1-0 lead on Jon Heesch’s RBI triple in the first inning. Portage went up 2-0 in the fifth when Devin Bressers scored all the way from second base when Sauk Prairie catcher Chucky Schara threw the ball into the Sauk Prairie dugout to get a dry ball. The win improved Portage to 7-2 in the Badger North Conference, and kept the Warriors just one-half game behind league-leading Baraboo. … Portage’s Becky Anderson and Megan Nachreiner won conference championships for the Warriors girls track team at the Badger North Conference Meet in Baraboo. Anderson won the shot put with a throw of 34 feet, 7 ½ inches, while Nachreiner won the long jump with a distance of 15 feet, 8 inches.